Celebrate someone you love at the 10th annual Cedar Valley Hospice Release & Remember fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 12.
This popular event draws thousands of supporters to the banks of the Cedar River for an afternoon that has become a tradition of honoring our family, friends and neighbors in an extraordinary way.
A short program and the release of 1,000 monarch butterflies will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Waterloo RiverLoop Amphitheatre. Food (while supplies last), family fun and live music with Never the Less all begin at 1 p.m.
Be a part of this meaningful day by dedicating one or several butterflies as a tribute to someone you love. For each memorial or honorary donation of $25, a butterfly will be dedicated in their honor. Tribute names will be displayed at the event if the donation is received by Aug. 27. Those donating will also receive a keepsake certificate to personalize and keep as a reminder of the day.
Yellow Release & Remember T-shirts are for sale for $15 via curbside service on T-shirt Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Waterloo Cedar Valley Hospice Support Center, 900 Tower Park Dr. or at the event while supplies last. You can also have a T-shirt shipped to you for $20 by calling Shannon Melcher at 319-272-2002.
At the event, wheelchair ushers will be on hand at the handicap accessible entrance to the Amphitheatre near the Phelps Youth Pavilion where extra handicap parking is also available. Assistance will be provided via golf cart shuttle service throughout the event area as well.
For more information or to dedicate a butterfly, visit www.cvhospice.org.