Celebrate someone you love at the Cedar Valley Hospice Release & Remember fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 8. This popular event draws hundreds of supporters to the banks of the Cedar River for an afternoon that has become a tradition of honoring our family, friends and neighbors in an extraordinary way.
A short program and the release of 1,000 monarch butterflies will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Waterloo RiverLoop Amphitheatre. Food (while supplies last), family fun and live music with Milk and Honey begin at 1 p.m.
Be a part of this meaningful day by dedicating one or several butterflies as a tribute to someone you love. For each memorial or honorary donation of $25, a butterfly will be dedicated in their honor. Tribute names will be displayed at the event, if the donation is received by Aug. 26. Those donating will also receive a keepsake certificate to personalize and keep as a reminder of the day.
T-shirts will be for sale for $15 at the event while supplies last, but you can make sure to get yours by visiting the Cedar Valley Hospice Waterloo office on the fourth floor of the Kimball Ridge building at 2101 Kimball Ave.
At the event, wheelchair ushers will be on hand at the handicap accessible entrance to the Amphitheatre near the Phelps Youth Pavilion where extra handicap parking is also available. Assistance will be provided via a golf cart shuttle service throughout the event area.
For more information or to dedicate a butterfly, visit www.cvhospice.org, contact Shannon Melcher at (319) 272-2002.