Cedar Valley Hospice recently welcomed a new development director, Suzanne Benda, to oversee all fundraising activities and donor development across all Cedar Valley Hospice locations.
Benda, a Waterloo native, attended school in Gilbertville and has a business marketing degree from the University of Northern Iowa. She has spent many years fundraising for a variety of causes in the community. One she helped start was the St. Patrick’s Catholic School Parent Organization, which has continually made a big impact for the school and also “brought families together for fun and fellowship” said Benda.
“I think fundraising for something you care about is a way to make a difference – to touch someone’s life in a positive way,” she added. “I can’t think of a better way to spend my time.”
In the coming year, Benda is looking forward to kicking off Cedar Valley Hospice’s Capital Campaign for its new hospice and support center building currently under construction in Waterloo. Since her hire in November, she has been training for her new position with outgoing Cedar Valley Hospice Development Director Chris Olds, who retired in December.
“Suzanne is a wonderful addition to our team,” said Cedar Valley Hospice Executive Director Michaela Vandersee. “Her passion for helping donors and volunteers is evident and it our mission – which will enhance the programs and services we provide for many years to come.”
Benda said she is honored to work for one of the “Best of the Best” organizations in the Cedar Valley. “My passion is people and providing the best service to everything and everyone I know,” Benda dded. “I look forward to meeting and working with our volunteers and donors that make such a big difference for Cedar Valley Hospice and the services we are able to provide for the community.”
Benda lives in Cedar Falls with her husband, Jim. The couple has three adult children.