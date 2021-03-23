For the second year in a row, Cedar Valley Hospice has been awarded the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award. This award is Gallup’s premier recognition for engaged workplace cultures, presented only to organizations that meet rigorous standards of excellence.
This is an honor not just any company can be considered for. Those who survey their employees with the Gallup Q12 assessment tool and have a participation of 80% or higher, are looked at. Applicants are compared to Gallup’s extensive database and must measure up to the most productive and successful organizations in the world. As a winner, Cedar Valley Hospice differentiates itself by investing in employees and putting people development at the center of its business strategy.
Even amid a pandemic, the non-profit rose to the challenge. With offices closed to the public and staff working remotely with very limited in-person meetings, its leaders initiated a variety of endeavors to keep communication frequent, transparent and fun.
• Zoom meetings… galore!
• Daily email updates at the beginning of COVID-19
• Video messages from the executive director
• Boxed lunches during difficult weeks
• Hand-written encouragement notes to staff at home
• May-Day baskets
• Who’s Behind the Mask? (employee photo contest)
• Virtual holiday celebration and ugly sweater contest
“Cedar Valley Hospice is a special place to work, and our culture relies on professionalism and compassion as we care for people with a terminal illness,” said Cedar Valley Hospice Human Resources Director Katie Unland. “We do a good job of taking care of each other because the work we do is difficult and emotional. During 2020, we had to pivot and found new ways to connect with staff providing daily emails on updated CDC guidelines, new processes/procedures and reminding them to take deep breath.”
A part of making sure that people are happy at work is taking time to listen. Their leaders believe in empowering its employees and encouraging ownership to help achieve agency goals and objectives. They do this through a variety of internal efforts, including:
• Weekly interdisciplinary team meetings
• Bi-monthly management and weekly department meetings
• Quarterly one-on-one evaluation meetings with a merit-based pay incentive
• Weekly staff newsletter
• Meetings with Michaela (open meetings for staff to discuss anything with the executive director)
• Special committees for strategic planning
Basically, no individual idea or concern is left behind. Gallup notes that only 22% of employees are engaged worldwide. The engagement level among Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winners is 73% (Cedar Valley Hospice is at 80%), which often has a direct effect on success. In 2020, Cedar Valley Hospice served more patients and clients than ever before in its 42-year history. In addition, 93% of its patients and families surveyed selected the highest rating score available for patient care (the national average is 85.1%).
The organization’s employee engagement committee also plays a large role in facilitating internal camaraderie. Staff led with guidance from the Human Resource Director, the committee provides encouragement, recognition through gifts and fun endeavors for staff to participate in. At Cedar Valley Hospice, it is not uncommon for employees to receive breakfast pizza on a difficult day, be invited to play office BINGO, participate in Elf on the Shelf or post funnies on its Team Facebook page. Why not recognize National Donut Day with sweet treats for all staff? It’s a feel good for most everyone.
“Every day we make a conscious effort to put our mission first – to enrich lives with knowledge, respect and compassionate care – for our patients, clients, families and staff,” said Cedar Valley Hospice Executive Director Michaela Vandersee. “The happiness of Cedar Valley Hospice staff is a priority and has a direct, positive impact on those we serve.”