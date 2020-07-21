At Cedar Valley Hospice, we believe that when people feel valued and cared for, they do their work with a stronger motivation, a deeper sense of meaning and a greater level of engagement.
This philosophy earned its merit when we were recently given the National 2020 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – presented only to organizations that meet rigorous standards of excellence.
Winners of the national Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award are selected by a panel of Gallup workplace experts who evaluate applicants and assesses them against steep criteria established by Gallup’s research. Applicants must measure up to the most productive and successful organizations in the world. As a winner, we differentiate ourselves by investing in our employees and putting their development at the center of our business strategy.
That strategy begins at the top. Our leaders don’t settle for just good enough – they challenge the status quo, aiming for a bigger mission, a stronger culture and a more engaged workforce.
“Cedar Valley Hospice is a special place to work, and we have a very unique culture that sets us apart from other employers,” said Human Resources Director Katie Unland. “We are in the business of caring for people with terminal illness, and our leadership team understands that how we treat our employees will directly impact the way our staff provide end-of-life care to others.”
Last year’s strategic plan started by implementing quarterly 1-on-1 evaluation meetings and performance-based pay. We also created special committees by involving staff to take ownership in the strategic plan to help achieve agency goals and objectives.
“We have really focused on communication and transparency with staff,” added Unland. “We have weekly Executive Team meetings, bi-monthly management meetings, a weekly staff newsletter and staff meetings every other month to help facilitate communication.”
Our leaders believe in empowering their employees. They encourage a culture where managers are expected to manage using critical thinking and evaluation skills – which, ultimately, are used to make proposals to the executive team on areas of improvement or opportunity.
Each department meets regularly and has one-on-one meetings with staff to touch base on work, projects, and how managers can support them in their role. Basically, no individual idea or concern is left behind. This philosophy has improved processes and communication across all departments.
Executive Director Michaela Vandersee also holds monthly “Meetings with Michaela” at each site location. This is a great opportunity for staff to meet directly with her to discuss questions, concerns, best practices, etc. This has built a solid foundation of trust and a culture of open communication. These are also well attended and contribute to building high-performing teams.
Other employees have taken ownership in a few endeavors of their own, including: the employee engagement committee, which is staff-led with guidance from the Human Resources Director. It provides encouragement, recognition through gifts and plans special outings for staff. They also created a private, staff Facebook page. It allows them to get to know one another better and it has really driven engagement.
“Whether its something inspiring for your coworkers or a funny photo to share, I feel like the page has really connected our staff on a deeper level,” said Waverly Office Coordinator Cortney Manning. “Cedar Valley Hospice truly cares about our wellbeing and is continually finding ways to go above and beyond. I am proud to work alongside incredibly smart and talented people all working towards one mission.”
“Every day we make a conscious effort to put our mission first – to enrich lives with knowledge, respect and
compassionate care – for our patients, clients, families and staff,” said Vandersee. “The happiness of our staff is a priority and has a direct, positive impact on those we serve.”