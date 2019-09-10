Registration is now being accepted to perform in this year’s first ever Cedar Valley’s Got Talent competition.
Auditions for the finale will take place 4-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 and 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the National Cattle Congress Pavilion. Advance registration is requested.
Finalists at each audition will advance to the final round of competition on Sunday, September 15, beginning at 1 p.m. All rounds are evaluated by celebrity and entertainment-industry judges. The top voted talent will win $1,000 cash.
This is an all-ages competition. Any non-dangerous, family friendly acts are welcome – singing, dancing, performing, comedy, pet tricks, gymnastic routines, hula hooping, roping, and more.
The public is welcome to watch at no additional cost beyond gate admission to the Fair. All contestants will receive free National Cattle Congress Fair Admission. Register online at www.935themix.com or at www.NationalCattleCongress.com .
The 109th National Cattle Congress Fair is September 11-15, 2019. Other attractions include live music, midway, livestock shows, exhibitions, and rodeo. Visit www.NationalCattleCongress.com/fair-details/ for more information.