DES MOINES – Top dairies competed for honors in the Guernsey Dairy Cattle show judged Aug.13 at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.

Cedar Way Farm of Waverly had a solid showing at the Fair taking home Champion Premier Exhibitor and Champion Premier Breeder.

Ice Cream Acres of Homestead earned Grand Champion Female. HB Holsteins of Marengo took Reserve Grand Champion Female.

The Premier Breeder Award is given to the competitor who earns the most points for animals bred and exhibited by the entrant or others during the day’s show. The Premier Exhibitor Award is given to the exhibitor who accumulates the most points based upon the day’s placings.

Additional results below (name, hometown and animal identification):

GUERNSEY

Winter Yearling Heifer — Dec.1, 2019 — Feb. 29, 2020

1) Wendy Kruse, Dyersville, Knapps Copper Tambi Wiz, 12/6/2019, 000097009414, 2) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way Evon, 12/13/2019, 97009162, 3) Geise Dairy, DeWitt, SOLID GOLD M MAIZE, 12/23/2019, 97009810

Junior Two Year Old Cow — March 1 — Aug. 31, 2019

1) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way Be Sweet, 5/14/2019, 97008316

Senior Two Year Old Cow — Sept. 1, 2018 — Feb. 28, 2019

1) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way Tribute Victoria, 1/19/2019, 97008315

Junior Three Year Old Cow — March 1 — Aug. 31, 2018

1) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way Copper Insignia, 6/24/2018, 97006780, 2) HB Holsteins, Marengo, H Broke Boman Twiggs, 6/2/2018, 840003147651439

Best Three Head

1) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, 2) South Lane Farm, Epworth, 3) Prairie Moon Guernseys, Waukon

Best Four Head

1) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, 2) South Lane Farm, Epworth, 3) Prairie Moon Guernseys, Waukon

Intermediate Champion Female & Reserve

Champion: Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way Be Sweet, Reserve: South Lane Farm, Epworth, South Lane Scooby Andree, Honorable Mention: Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way Copper Insignia

Grand Champion Female & Reserve

Grand: Ice Cream Acres, Homestead, Knapps Ace Outrageous, Reserve Grand: HB Holsteins, Marengo, H Broke Showtime Taytor, Honorable Mention: Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way Be Sweet

Premier Exhibitor

Champion: Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Reserve: South Lane Farm, Epworth

Premier Breeder

Champion: Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Reserve: South Lane Farm, Epworth