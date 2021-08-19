DES MOINES – Top dairies competed for honors in the Guernsey Dairy Cattle show judged Aug.13 at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Cedar Way Farm of Waverly had a solid showing at the Fair taking home Champion Premier Exhibitor and Champion Premier Breeder.
Ice Cream Acres of Homestead earned Grand Champion Female. HB Holsteins of Marengo took Reserve Grand Champion Female.
The Premier Breeder Award is given to the competitor who earns the most points for animals bred and exhibited by the entrant or others during the day’s show. The Premier Exhibitor Award is given to the exhibitor who accumulates the most points based upon the day’s placings.
Additional results below (name, hometown and animal identification):
GUERNSEY
Winter Yearling Heifer — Dec.1, 2019 — Feb. 29, 2020
1) Wendy Kruse, Dyersville, Knapps Copper Tambi Wiz, 12/6/2019, 000097009414, 2) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way Evon, 12/13/2019, 97009162, 3) Geise Dairy, DeWitt, SOLID GOLD M MAIZE, 12/23/2019, 97009810
Junior Two Year Old Cow — March 1 — Aug. 31, 2019
1) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way Be Sweet, 5/14/2019, 97008316
Senior Two Year Old Cow — Sept. 1, 2018 — Feb. 28, 2019
1) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way Tribute Victoria, 1/19/2019, 97008315
Junior Three Year Old Cow — March 1 — Aug. 31, 2018
1) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way Copper Insignia, 6/24/2018, 97006780, 2) HB Holsteins, Marengo, H Broke Boman Twiggs, 6/2/2018, 840003147651439
Best Three Head
1) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, 2) South Lane Farm, Epworth, 3) Prairie Moon Guernseys, Waukon
Best Four Head
1) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, 2) South Lane Farm, Epworth, 3) Prairie Moon Guernseys, Waukon
Intermediate Champion Female & Reserve
Champion: Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way Be Sweet, Reserve: South Lane Farm, Epworth, South Lane Scooby Andree, Honorable Mention: Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way Copper Insignia
Grand Champion Female & Reserve
Grand: Ice Cream Acres, Homestead, Knapps Ace Outrageous, Reserve Grand: HB Holsteins, Marengo, H Broke Showtime Taytor, Honorable Mention: Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way Be Sweet
Premier Exhibitor
Champion: Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Reserve: South Lane Farm, Epworth
Premier Breeder
Champion: Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Reserve: South Lane Farm, Epworth