Waverly’s summer concert series, Concerts in Kohlmann, will continue at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, in Kohlmann Park.
The event will feature Leilani White, followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band.
This week, we will celebrate Christmas in July with the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way, so the band will play all your holiday favorites. Entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater located in Kohlmann Park.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community is sponsoring the event and will have representatives on hand serving free popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy. The United Way also will be at the event collecting items for their campaign and handing out free cookies.
This week also marks our first official CIK Boat Float led by CrawDaddy Outdoors. Those wishing to participate will enjoy a light paddle down to the park and listen to music while floating on the Cedar River. For more information or to reserve your spot, contact CrawDaddy Outdoors at 319-352-9129.
Concerts in Kohlmann is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to provide free, fun, family entertainment. Everyone’s invited so mark your calendars, grab your lawn chairs and join us for the 2021 season.
In case of questionable weather, listen to Y99.3/KWAY Radio or check www.waverlychamber.com for information regarding a change of location. If moved indoors, the rain site will be the W-SR Middle School Auditorium. If you have any questions, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526.