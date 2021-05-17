On Saturday May 22, the community is invited to the Farmers Exchange Building for a public celebration sponsored by the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission.
May is National Preservation Month, and in honor of this occasion and to commemorate 25 years of this commission’s promotion of historic preservation in Waverly, a wide variety of activities and tours are planned.
The Exchange is located at First Street Southwest, in South Riverside Park, next to the Fire Station and Farmer’s Market site. A short outdoor program will take place at 11 a.m. Historic preservation awards will be presented to 4 Queens Dairy Cream (formerly the Rock Island Depot), Crosspoint Church (originally known as Waverly High School), and the Scott and Linda Kollenkark residence (located at 415 Fourth Ave. SW). This public introduction to the city’s newest enclosed shelter will include music and ice cream treats.
In addition, many other events are also planned for May 22:
• The Exchange, now a renovated city park shelter house, will be open for tours from 9am to noon. Visit the Farmer’s Market and then stop by and tour the refurbished Exchange.
• Crosspoint Church, located at 215 Third St. NW, will host a public open house and tours prior to the program, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
• The Waverly Firefighters Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.
• The Bremer County Historical Society Museum will open from 9 a.m. to noon, and again during their regular Saturday hours of 1 to 4:30 p.m. The museum, at 402 W. Bremer Ave., charges a $5 entrance fee.
• Walking tours of the Sturdevant Historic District are encouraged. This district is on the National Register of Historic Places and abuts South Riverside Park. Walking tour brochures will be available to pick up at the Exchange on Saturday morning, and are also online to download for viewing via phones or other devices from the Commission’s website link to each district (www.waverlyia.com/nhr). Signs will mark the yards of houses featured on the Sturdevant brochures.
• The Ira Sturdevant House, 502 First St. SW, will open for tours following the 11 a.m. program until 2 p.m. The home was built by one of Waverly’s founding families in 1855-56 and is one of the town’s oldest remaining houses.
• Additional walking tours are also encouraged in Waverly’s other historic residential districts: The Harmon & LeValley Northwest Historic District and the Old Fourth Ward Southeast Historic District. All walking tour brochures are downloadable from the Commission’s website, with printed copies available at the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Waverly Public Library.
• A photo montage of East Bremer Avenue Commercial (Downtown) Historic District buildings is currently on display in the Waverly Public Library lobby. It features historic information on properties, coupled with contemporary photos taken at the same location. This display will be available until the end of May.
• Birds-Eye View poster maps of historic 1868 Waverly will be offered at the Exchange for a suggested donation of $10. They are also available at the Chamber of Commerce office, Renewed Purpose, Golden Thistle, or Waverly Public Library.
• There will be opportunity to learn more about the fundraising campaign recently launched by the Commission and the NE Iowa Community Foundation to honor the Third Street Southeast (“Green”) Bridge. Visit this website for more information: fund.cfneia.org/greenbridge.
Please join the Commission in celebration of Waverly’s commitment to historic preservation on May 22. Special thanks are extended to sponsor 4 Queens Dairy Cream and owner Mark Nagle for providing ice cream treats to program attendees.