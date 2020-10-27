On Oct. 13, the Waverly Senior Center hosted the first 506 Café since the pandemic hit. It was a huge success with 100 lunches served in a drive-thru format.
The Center’s November lunch menu will feature a Thanksgiving theme served drive-thru only again from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. Volunteer board members of the Waverly Senior Center will be hard at work in the kitchen and eager to deliver lunches to diners in their cars. Reservations are requested by Friday, Oct. 30.
The full November menu is: Turkey tetrazzini, apple salad, corn chowder soup, garlic bread, pumpkin desserts and bottled water
“Despite the challenges of this year, we have much to be thankful for at the Waverly Senior Center,” said Cyndi Campbell, board chair of the Waverly Senior Center. “It was wonderful to see so many ‘friends’ of the Center at the October cafe, even if through car windows and masks! We hope supporters will join us again as we celebrate an early Thanksgiving on November 3rd.”
To make a reservation, please call 352-5678 by Friday, Oct. 30. The meal is $10 and will be packaged in biodegradable containers and a special takeout bag. Pick up address is 506 East Bremer Avenue, Waverly. We ask that all diners be masked when picking up their takeout lunch and the Center will have all safety measures in place.
The remaining date for the 2020 506 Café lunches is: Dec. 1. Check us out on Facebook @506cafe or on the web: waverlyseniorcenter.org