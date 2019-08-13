The numbers are shocking. In 2017 (the most recent year data is available), one person died every 48 minutes in a drunk-driving crash in the United States.
These deaths account for approximately one-third of all traffic deaths each year, or 10,874 in 2017. Despite laws in every state the numbers remain similar year after year. Ultimately, drinking and driving is a choice, and it is a choice that puts all road users at risk.
With the summer coming to an end and the Labor Day weekend just around the corner, there will be last minute trips and celebrations that will result in more vehicles on the roads than usual. Some of the celebrations will involve alcohol. If drivers are impaired by any substance – alcohol or drugs — they should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Last year, in Iowa, there were five fatalities over the three-day Labor Day weekend. That is five too many.
To help keep people safe on roads and put an end to drunk driving, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and the Waverly Police Department will be out with extra law enforcement, in support of the 2019 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. From Aug. 16 through Sept. 2, 2019, officers will be out in full force pulling over and arresting drunk drivers.
Don’t be one of those drivers. Make wise choices by making a plan to have someone pick you up or have a designated driver so you don’t get pulled over and spend the night in jail.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and the Waverly Police Department, along with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau reminds you, If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get an OWI.