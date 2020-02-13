The Census is a count of every person who lives in the United States and its territories. It happens every 10 years. In early 2020, you will be asked to count everyone who lives in your home as of April 1. Responding to the 2020 Census is a chance to shape your future.
· Your responses inform where over $675 billion is distributed each year to communities nationwide for clinics, schools, roads, and more.
· Census data gives community leaders vital information to make decisions about building community centers, opening businesses, and planning for the future.
· Responding also fulfills your civic duty because it’s mandated by the U.S. Constitution. The United States has counted its population every 10 years since 1790.
· Your responses are used to redraw legislative districts and determine the number of seats your state has in the U.S. House of Representatives.
· Your responses to the 2020 Census are safe, secure, and protected by federal law. Your answers can only be used to produce statistics. They cannot be used against you by any government agency or court in any way – not by the FBI, not by the CIA, not by DHS, and not by ICE.