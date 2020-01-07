Iowa foundations, corporations, agencies, institutions and philanthropists support Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration in 2020; 343 net words
The calendar year 2020 marks the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which in 1920 gave women the right to vote. Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Committee, composed of 28 people, have been planning, since 2017, nearly 30 statewide projects and activities to commemorate the 19th Amendment during 2020.
A summary of the endeavors, date of specific events and an Iowa map depicting where the multitude of projects are occurring in Iowa are noted on the web page https://19th-Amendment-Centennial.org. Activities will occur throughout 2020 in Iowa’s high schools, community colleges, private and public universities, art and history museums, public libraries, Iowa PBS and by the 28 not-for-profit agencies and institutions supporting the commemoration.
Two replicas of the original 1913-1920 suffrage wagon, housed in the Smithsonian Museum, are available for parade and exhibit purposes. Over a dozen people are listed on the web site as 19th Amendment-related guest speakers for civic and social organizations. Several Iowa cities and counties have formally proclaimed 2020 as a tribute to the 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration and are planning to display city banners in their communities.
Ten Iowa-based foundations are sponsoring the projects: Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust, The Gallagher Family Foundation, Dennis Groenenboom Charitable Fund, Fred and Charlotte Hubbell Family Foundation, G. David Hurd and Trudy Hurd Fund, The McIntyre Foundation, The Stanley Foundation, United Fire Group Foundation, Van Meter Donor Advised Fund and Connie Wimer Trust. Iowa-based companies supporting the commemoration include Amperage Marketing Ad Agency, Roxanne Conlin & Associates PC, CUNA Mutual Group, EMC Insurance Companies, QCR Holdings, Inc., Signs and Designs, Inc., SingleSpeed Brewing Company and Veridian Credit Union. Over 70 philanthropists round out the supporters of Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration.
The official kickoff event is planned for Feb. 14 at Iowa State University’s Memorial Union. The premier of an original musical, The Suffragist, will be held on June 5, 6 and 7 at UNI’s Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. The Iowa Women’s Foundation will host the commemoration’s closing event on Oct. 9 at the Coralville Marriott and Convention Center.