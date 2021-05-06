Centivo, a new type of health plan which is built to save 15 percent or more compared with plans offered by traditional insurance carriers, announced today it will enter the Iowa market via a partnership with MercyOne, one of the state’s largest providers of health and well-being services. Self-funded employers can now offer an affordable health plan to their employees with no deductible, no coinsurance, free primary care, and simple and predictable copays, all while accessing high quality, personalized care from the Incirca Health Network powered by MercyOne. The plan is available now for self-funded employers with a July 1, 2021 renewal date or later.
- Incirca Health Network offers personalized, radically convenient access to health care through the MercyOne Population Health Services Organization (PHSO) Partnered Provider Network. For more than 20 years, MercyOne PHSO has developed deep expertise in value-based care and has saved Iowans more than $200 millionin health care expenditures while continuously improving quality and patient satisfaction.
“We are proud and excited to work with Iowa employers and their advisers via our new relationship with MercyOne and its Incirca Health Network,” said Ashok Subramanian, CEO of Centivo. “We share a commitment to affordable, quality care that better aligns incentives among all health plan stakeholders – employers, employees and providers – that unlock genuine and sustainable value.”
“Aligning MercyOne’s proven track record of building high value networks and population health programs with Centivo’s innovative health plan approach, digital expertise and member engagement abilities will come together to provide an opportunity to further reduce health care expenditures by partnering with Iowa employers and their employees,” said Derek Novak, President of MercyOne Population Health Services Organization. “It also further reinforces our core belief in imagining and embracing bold new ideas to revolutionize health care.”
Centivo and MercyOne will host a complimentary webinar at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, entitled “A Reimagined Health Plan Experience for Iowa Businesses.” Registration information can be found at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WLUZFqLvREy-Pou4DNpXBQ
