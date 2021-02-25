Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County will host a Certified Handlers Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, March 10. The program, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP), is available at office locations across Iowa.
The local attendance site is Extension office in Tripoli. Due to social distancing requirements, preregistration is required. Walk-ins on the day of the program will only be admitted if room allows. The course runs from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Tammy Curley at the ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County office at 319-882-4275 or tcurley@iastate.edu.
The course will provide continuing instruction credit for certified handlers. Topics covered will include safe handling of pesticides, including responding to spills and accidents, recognizing pesticide poisoning sypmtoms and mixing procedures, including dilution and compatablity.
Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered by the PSEP program can be accessed at http://www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.