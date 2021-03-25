The Cedar Falls Community Theatre will reopen its production with a performance of “Mamma Mia!” based on the music of ABBA, from June 11-13 and June 18-20.
The musical is authored by Catherine Johnson with music and lyrics by ABBA’s Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaeus.
The CFCT production will be co-directed by Pat and Meghan McEleney. Musical director is Travis Gratteau-Zinnel. Meghan McEleney also serves as choreographer. Timothy Walker is the scenery director, and Mike Ingram will direct the lighting.
Auditions will take place at 7 p.m. April 11-12, socially distanced on the stage of the Oster-Regent Theatre, downtown Cedar Falls. Call 319-277-5283 to schedule an audition. Callbacks are to be determined.
A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!
The timeless music of ABBA propels this story into the hearts, minds, and bodies of all who see it. This sunny tale of a bride’s quest to find her real dad brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
With songs like “Dancing Queen” and energetic dances to go with them, be ready for an uplifting time on a Greek island that promises love, laughter and an uplifting show.
Almost 15 years on Broadway, the show was nominated for five Tony Awards. You’ll be dancing all the way home.
The characters include:
Sophie Sheridan – energetic Bride to be, full of life, born and raised on the island.
Donna Sheridan – Sophie’s mother, practical and cautious.
Sam Carmichael – an Architect, might be Sophie’s father
Bill Austin – A writer and adventurist, might be Sophie’s father.
Harry Bright – A London Banker, might be Sophie’s father.
Sky – Sophie’s fiancé.
Tanya – one of Donna’s best friends, former Dynamo singer.
Rosie – one of Donna’s best friends., former Dynamo singer.
Lisa – one of Sophie’s best friends.
Ali – one of Sophie’s best friends.
Pepper – barman at the Taverna, everyone’s pal.
Eddie – concierge at the Inn, Donna’s right hand man, helps Sky with water-sports.
There also will be an ensemble of six women and six men which include islanders who work at the inn and wedding guests, all of which may be involved in the song and dance numbers.
Masks will be required to enter the theater. During the performance, attendance will be set at 22% of capacity.
Auditions will be distanced on stage. Please arrive early to fill out audition form and conflict sheet.
Prepare 32 bars of a song and bring sheet music for accompanist.
Wear comfortable clothes you can move in. You will learn a short dance sequence during auditions.
Acting auditions will be read from sides (scenes form script).
Vocal perusal/script is available for checkout at the theatre for three days with a $25 refundable deposit – call 319-277-5283.
Some music and dance rehearsals will start before blocking rehearsals.
Rehearsal schedule is based on cast conflicts, please be detailed and accurate.
For more information, email co-director/choreographer Megan McEleney at meghank.reilly@gmail.com.