The voters of Waverly have spoken, and they want things to change.
In a tight race Tuesday, Waverly voted in challengers Mayor Adam Hoffman, at-large challenger Matthew Schneider, and Ward 4 Heather Beaufore. In Ward 2, Kris Glaser won a jump-ball election between newcomers.
At the top of the ticket, pre-need funeral consultant and former police officer and first responder Adam Hoffman garnered 1,397 votes, 52.7% to wrest the mayoral gavel from Dean Soash, with 1,249 votes and 47.1%. In another high-profile race, 1,290 votes or 48.9% was not enough for At-Large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein, who lost her seat to Neighborhood Home owner and Keep Waverly Moving founder Matthew Schneider with 1,341 votes, 50.8 percent.
In the other two contested races in town, the new Ward 2 councilman is Kris Glaser, who earned 361 votes, 58.5%, to Mike Hangartner's 252, 40.8%, while Ward 4’s Mike Sherer collected 253 votes, 45.4%, and was voted out against newcomer and nurse Heather Beaufore who amassed 302, 54.2%.
Thirty-two mail-in ballots remain to be counted by Tuesday.
In the only other contested city race in Bremer County, Brock Rettinger and George Heying won the two at-large Sumner City Council seats available in a four-person race. Heying had 20 votes, 31.7.%, and Rettinger had 17, 26.9%.
Also, Sumner voters staged a write-in campaign for mayor. Jeffrey P. Smith, the only one on the ballot, earned XX20 votes, or 62.5%, while [write-in name] was named on XXXX ballots, or ##.#%.
For the first time, city and school elections were held on the same day. There were just two competitive races in the school ballots in the area.
First, in Janesville, Jodi Durnil with 4 votes, Amy Oltmann with 3 and Teresa Gergen with 2, appeared to earn their seats on the school board, barring a potential upset by two write-in votes. Meanwhile, in Wapsie Valley, District 4 results in the race between incumbent Jerry Van Daele and challenger Lavonne Teem were not yet posted at press time with just one out of three counties reporting.
Three districts also had ballot measures. Denver and Wapsie Valley voted whether to renew a statement for funding under the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) Fund, which is paid for by a 1-cent sales tax. Both measures passed by margins of 83.5%-16.5% (329-65) in Denver and 79.4%-20.5% (139-36) in Wapsie Valley.
Meanwhile, Sumner voted on a physical plant and equipment levy (PPEL) for another 10 years. It passed 56.2%-43.7% (317-247).
The Bremer County Board of Supervisors will canvass and certify the winners of all races during Monday’s meeting.
In Waverly, the candidates had touched on issues such as the Bremer Avenue road diet and transparency within city government. However, voters that Waverly Newspapers spoke with had indicated no particular issue swayed their vote.
Abby Sassman, 18, cast her first ever ballot at the Ward 5 polling place in the Good Shepherd Chapel inside Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. She said the process went smoothly for her.
“Growing up, I had seen it happening around me,” Abby said. “There wasn’t an issue that I can say persuaded me.”
She came to the polls with her mother, Jen. She was proud of her daughter exercising her civic duty.
“She decided to do the right thing,” Jen said. “It is nice to have a conversation of the issues in our family to have to influence our votes.”
Meanwhile in the Waverly Civic Center, which held the votes for Wards 1 and 2, Dick Schrupp cracked a joke when one of the poll workers asked for his address.
“It’s somewhere in Waverly,” he quipped, which brought about guffaws from all those in the Waverly Room, where the Ward 1 polling occurred.
After he cast his ballot, Schrupp told Waverly Newspapers that the poll workers know him.
“They should know where I live, so I just told a joke,” he said. “There was nothing special (that influenced my vote). I just considered who was running. There wasn’t anything specific.”