The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently resumed ribbon cuttings and virtual visits, presenting local businesses with First Dollar and Progress Awards.
The Ambassadors presented a Progress Award to Garrett Akins of Edward Jones Investments located at 203 E. Bremer Ave. Akins has taken over the business from his father-in-law, Jerry Woodin, who was a financial advisor for 35 years. Akins assists in financial planning for both individuals and business owners. When working with clients, he focuses on their goals and what’s important to them to then determine the best way to build a plan around those goals. Their office is currently open by appointment only to keep both staff and clients safe. Akins stressed that while Edward Jones is a nationwide company, their emphasis is on small offices and building relationships. You can learn more about Akins and at edwardjones.com/garrett-akins.
A First Dollar Award was presented to April Wilson of Jazzercise Waverly. The studio, located above Northern Iowa Therapy at 217 E. Bremer, opened in early 2020 only to be shut down due to COVID-19. Wilson was able to offer classes via livestreaming at that time and in June, was able to begin in person classes. Wilson became a Jazzercise instructor after taking classes for several years and decided about a year ago to bring a studio to Waverly. They have students aged 15 to 75 years old, and have three instructors to be able to offer several different class options to fit varying schedules. They are constantly cleaning and sanitizing and have a large space for people to be able to spread out and work out safely. Wilson emphasized that Jazzercise is for everybody and anybody, men and women, who want to have fun while getting a great workout in! Visit jazzercise.com and search Waverly to view their class schedule. Your first class is free!
Anne Kaspar, owner and operator of Mindfulness Bodywork, was presented with a First Dollar Award. Located in the back of the Dean Mitchell Insurance building at 416 West Bremer Ave., Suite D, Mindfulness Bodywork offers an alternative therapy for treatment of muscle and joint pain. Anne Kaspar is a licensed physical therapist assistant and is also licensed in massage therapy. Facial Counterstrain is a hands-on technique used to release disfunction in all systems of the body. Kaspar sees a lot of clients who have suffered from concussions, trauma, sports injuries, etc. She describes the treatment as very gentle, but powerful. She also practices and teaches mindfulness meditation, and noted that COVID-19 has brought more stress and anxiety to people of all ages. Mindfulness meditation is focused on being present in the moment without judgment, and focuses on breathing. Mindfulness Bodywork is open by appointment only and you can find more information at mindfulnessbodywork.com.
Lastly, a ribbon cutting was held to welcome Waverly’s newest restaurant, Casa Robles Taqueira, which opened earlier this fall at 404 W Bremer Ave., formerly Wave Town Diner. Georgia Arevalo and husband Mario Gomez own and operate Casa Robles, a Los Angeles style taqueria featuring authentic, made to order Mexican street food. They currently offer takeout and online ordering, as well as limited dine in seating. Follow them on Facebook for specials and to view their menu.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.
