The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently performed two ribbon cuttings and presented two new businesses with First Dollar Awards and one business with a Progress Award.
The Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting and presented a First Dollar Award to Alternatives Pregnancy Center, located at 215 Third St. NW, on the third floor of Crosspoint Church in Waverly.
Alternatives Pregnancy Center has served the Cedar Valley with free and confidential services since 1991. They offer free pregnancy tests, STD tests for men and women, ultrasounds, parenting education, material assistance, Fatherhood Fraternity programming, community classes and so much more.
They have served over 16,000 individuals and are excited to serve even more people from Waverly and the surrounding communities. No appointments or referrals are needed, and services are easy to access from 2-5 p.m. every Friday on the third floor of Crosspoint Church. All you need to do is show up.
If you are interested in hearing more about the services offered or would like to get involved as a donor or volunteer, you can visit www.alternativescenter.org.
The Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting and presented a First Dollar Award to Get Roasted Coffee Company, located at 102 W. Bremer Ave.
Dave Thompson opened the coffee house earlier this month. Thompson roasts his own beans and also uses homemade creamer and syrups in his coffee drinks.
Get Roasted Coffee Company is a family run business and offers and inviting space for all ages. They have also recently opened a patio in back of the building. Follow along on their Facebook page for hours, specials and more at https://www.facebook.com/GetRoastedCoffeeCompany/.
The Ambassadors presented a Progress Award to Prairie Links Golf Course & Event Center in recognition of their new event coordinator, Kayleigh Helgeson.
Helgeson is from Plainfield, Illinois, and has been in the Cedar Valley for the past eight years. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Northern Iowa.
As the event coordinator for Prairie Links Golf Course, Kayleigh is in charge of managing and booking events such as weddings, golf outings, parties, charity events, etc. Looking for a beautiful venue for your next event? Reach out to Helgeson at Kayleigh@prairielinksgolf.com.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.