The Waverly Chamber of Commerce had received a lot of questions from local businesses regarding the latest round of retail restrictions (from March 26) and asking for clarification.
The Chamber has been advocating on behalf of affected businesses since that announcement to receive clarification on whether these businesses can still serve customers via pick-up and/or delivery. On Monday, the Chamber received verbal and written confirmation from the Governor's Office that these are indeed viable options.
From the Governor's Office:
The proclamation does not prevent those businesses from offering curbside pickup, delivery, or online ordering options for customers. The physical business must remain closed to public entry. If a business can modify procedures to allow curbside pickup, delivery, or online ordering options, then they can continue to operate in that manner.
Businesses should take active steps to protect their employees and customers, including:
• Conduct a daily health screening of any employees interacting with the public through delivery or curbside pickup. Use the screening tool here: https://idph.iowa.gov/Portals/1/userfiles/7/bscreening%20algorithm%2003222020.pdf
• Opt for cashless payment options
• Wash hands between every transaction whether curbside or home delivery
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces on a regular basis
If businesses have any questions, you are encouraged to reach out to the Governor's office at (515) 281-5211.