Businesses are still feeling the pinch in the months after the onset of the novel coronavirus but see an improvement, while consumers are making a slow return to retail stores and restaurants, according to three separate surveys released by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce.
The results were posted on the chamber’s COVID-19 web page. The Iowa Economic Development Authority along with the University of Northern Iowa Business and Community Services, Institute for Decision Making and Strategic Marketing Services queried the businesses, while Main Street Iowa did the polling for consumers.
The IEDA/UNI results were released on May 1, based on an online survey taken March 17-23 of all Iowa businesses, and July 20, for responses between May 14-29. Bremer County’s data was broken out for the reports the Waverly chamber shared, which had 124 respondents in the initial study and 95 in the later one.
In the Main Street Iowa poll, 240 area residents responded online, but the time frame was not indicated in the document. However, it did refer to the “non-essential” businesses that were allowed to reopen by Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamations in late April.
In the UNI studies, nearly seven out of 10 companies or organizations that responded had less than 25 employees, and that more than 80% (80.6% in the first survey, 82.1% in the second) said that COVID-19 had impacted their business negatively.
Only 8.4% and 8.9%, respectively, had no impact at all, while positive impacts were noted by only 3.2% and 5.3% of each study’s respondents.
In March, businesses said the negative impact to their revenues was 50.55% and 33.01% to employment.
They estimated that after 30 days, the revenues would be down 55.31% and employment by 43.01%, with the 60-day estimate would be 54.84% and 37.28%, respectively, and after 90 days, the trend would be up but still a negative of 26.94% and 47.62%.
But in the May survey, the responding businesses reported April’s revenues were down 41.56% while employment was off by 26.43%, better than expected. They estimated the May impact would be 42.98% on revenues and 22.57 on employment and rapidly improve in June to 32.36% and 12.71%, respectively, and to 30.1% and 7.92% in July.
The March survey asked the businesses whether they implemented employee restrictions due to the virus, which 49.2% said they did. Those measures included 25.9% closing down, 25.9% having their employees work from home or remotely, 24.2% implementing social distancing, 22.4% reduced staff through layoffs or furloughs, 19% implemented a travel ban or reduction, 13.8% cancelled meetings or events, 13.8% reduced outside access, 13.8% responded that their restaurant or bank went to drive-up/drive-thru or take-out only, 13.8% implemented telehealth, and 10.3% had some form of self-quarantine.
In the study released in July, 60% of businesses indicated that they sought relief through the Paycheck Protection Program, a $669 billion measure from the CARES Act that provided forgivable loans to small businesses to keep workers on the payroll during the pandemic. Another 24.2% used the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, 16.8% went to the state’s financial assistance programs, 10.5% utilized their local bank, 5.3% relied on other sources, while 25.3% didn’t use any of them.
Meanwhile, many of their customers indicated that they are going to wait for some time before returning to restaurants, but they planned on returning to retail a bit quicker. Only 90 respondents, or 37.5%, said they would go back to dining out right away, while 40 said they would wait a month or two, 43 said between three and five months, another 43 in six to nine months, and 22 waiting more than nine months, with two having no answer.
But 126, or 52.5%, said they would return to shopping at local small businesses immediately. Sixty-five wanted to wait at least a month or two, 23 said three to five months, 12 within six to nine months, 10 would wait more than nine months and four didn’t answer.
When asked how they would prefer to eat out, 140 said they want an option to eat outside. Eighty-one said they would go for regular dine-in service, 27 would only do so by reservation, and 12 indicated they wanted private seatings or events. Thirty-one said they wouldn’t do so at all, while 30 had other ideas. This question allowed for multiple responses.
Several restaurants had offered curbside service, where customers could place an order either by phone or via an app, drive to the establishment, and a server would bring the order to the car. One hundred thirty-three thought that the option should be continued permanently, while 88 said it should be offered until a COVID-19 vaccine is available or the virus is no longer a threat, with nine saying it shouldn’t continue and 10 not answering.
A majority of respondents said their online shopping increased since the onset of the pandemic, with 39.6%, or 95, saying it increased somewhat, and 61, or 25.4%, saying their online purchases increased dramatically. Meanwhile, 53 said there was no change, just five said it decreased somewhat, just one had a dramatic online buying decrease, 15 said they do not shop online, and 10 did not answer.
When asked how much greater their shopping with national and global online retailers would be with local businesses opening, 84 said it would be up to 20% more, 40 said between 40-60%, 36 would have no increase, 34 between 20-40%, 23 between 60-80%, seven would do more by 80-100%, and 16 had no answer.
When the focus was on local businesses with online presences, 66 of the respondents said they would increase their web shopping by up to 20%, with 53 saying they would go up to 40% and 43 increasing by about 60%. Meanwhile, 42 would not change their online habits, 13 would up their internet buying by 60-80%, seven would nearly double their activity, while 16 had no answer.
The Main Street Iowa survey also asked about large-scale events if social distancing is ensured. For indoor gatherings, most, 68, or 28.3%, said they would wait more than nine months, with 45, or 18.8% saying they would go right away. Meanwhile, 78, or 32.5% said they would attend large outdoor events right away, with the rest of the respondents almost evenly split among waiting as many as two, five, nine or more months.
Consumers also were asked to indicate what types of businesses they would like to see in town. For eating and drinking establishments, the top three were a brewery or brewpub, breakfast/brunch restaurant and casual eating establishment. In retail, women’s clothing was the overwhelming leader with a variety/general store and bookstore following.
The full reports, as well as other COVID-19 resources, can be seen at http://www.waverlyia.com/chamber-of-commerce/covid-19-resources/default.aspx.
Surveyors also allowed customers to write out suggestions to improve service in town during the pandemic. A few mentioned that outdoor seating at restaurants is a must, as are carry-out options.
“(I) will not attend large gatherings inside at all until there is a vaccine,” one person wrote. “An outdoor event is a possibility depending on how large & whether most people wear masks. (I’m) not comfortable in stores where staff are not masked.”
However, the mask issue seemed to be either a deal maker or deal breaker with some.
“I understand if people feel safer and want to wear masks,” one respondent said, “but I do not feel it should be mandatory. I personally avoid stores if they make you wear them.”
The very next person on the printout of the responses had the exact opposite opinion:
“I would be much more likely to patronize local businesses if all staff were required to wear masks and all patrons were required to wear masks and it were both enforced and advertised as such (i.e. I had a way of knowing that were true prior to walking in the door),” they said. “Knowing that our businesses care about my health by taking these actions would increase my loyalty longterm.”