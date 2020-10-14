Craving a creative challenge?
Looking for a way to stir the spirit of Halloween while staying safe?
Contemplating engaging the kids as well?
If you are a pumpkin-carving artist of any caliber seeking to share your talents with an audience wider than your family and your neighbors, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce has the venue for you.
The Chamber will hold a first-time virtual event, called Pumpkin Carving Spooktacular.
Earlier this fall, the chamber canceled the traditional Halloween celebration, the staple Jack O’ Lantern Night, due to the coronavirus pandemic and in compliance with health guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Christmas Greetings on Main, the signature holiday celebration, also was canceled for the same reasons.
“After discussing the logistics of both events with local city and health officials and carefully studying the current effects the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on our community, it is with a heavy heart that we cancel these two events,” Executive Director Travis Toliver said in a press release. “This decision did not come lightly for our team, and we understand that some in our community may not agree with it. To that end, we want the public to know that our first priority when planning out any of our events is respecting our shared humanity by keeping our member businesses and the general public safe and out of harm’s way.”
If you are inspired by this “spooktacular” opportunity to carve your own masterpiece, you should snap a pic of your creation and post it on the Chamber Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/WaverlyChamberofCommerce) by Oct. 25.
There are four categories — 9 and under, 10 to 17, 18 and up, and businesses.
The winners will be announced on Oct. 30 and the most popular pumpkins will be awarded $25 in Waverly Dollars.
“We thought a virtual pumpkin-carving event will allow us to celebrate as a community, do so safely, and have some fun,” Toliver said.