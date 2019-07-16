The Denver Genealogy & History club will meet at the Denver Public Library, 100 Washington St. in Denver, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23.
The speaker will be Tim Kuhlmann, a Denver native, who works at the Waterloo Public Library. Kuhlmann has done extensive research on several businesses in the Cedar Valley that no longer operate.
His program will focus, on Chamberlain Manufacturing, a former defense contractor, that operated in Waterloo from 1919 to the mid ’90s. The company also had a site in Denver.
Chamberlain Manufacturing was home to hundreds of employees in the Cedar Valley before closing its doors in 1994. They started out building parts for large separators in creameries, but with the onset of World War I, adapted the machinery to manufacture artillery shells for the war effort.
The program is open to the public and free of charge. The Denver Genealogy and History Club meets the fourth Tuesday of the month. Program times vary, as some programs are in the afternoon while others take place in the evening. Each month a speaker on genealogy or local history is featured and all programs are open to anyone interested in attending.
The library asks that if you plan to attend the program, please call ahead to sign up. For more information, contact the library at 984-5150 or visit the library website at www.denver.lib.ia.us.