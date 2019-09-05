In 2004, I retired from the University of Iowa, where, for many years, I was director of sponsored research administration that oversaw the developmental, budgetary, and regulatory components of the university’s research enterprise supported by external funding.
At the time, it amounted to $350 million annually from over a thousand private and public sources of funding. A primary mission of the office was project development of large research facilities, centers, and programs, which meant identifying and securing funding from various sources. Meeting frequently and routinely with fundraising specialists from the U of I Foundation, I picked up a few basic pointers about fundraising, things no doubt you know, but perhaps the general public doesn’t.
First, 50% to 70% of the goal of any large capital campaign should be met during a private “quiet” phase, well in advance of the announcement of the public fund drive for the project, therefore, you needed at least $3 million, or better yet, $4 million in the bank or pledged from a small, select number of wealthy donors, before you started knocking on the doors of the general public. You failed to accomplish this essential goal for a successful campaign.
Second, a capital campaign should not go beyond five years. The average is three to five years. Beyond that time, people lose interest and are reluctant to give to a perceived lost cause. By your own admission in your recent letter to set the record straight, fundraising has stalled at five years.
Other signs of failure are obvious from the defensive tone of your letter and from the fact that you are now making excuses and blaming others for your failure, which brings me to a third point. Don’t annoy the people from whom you are trying get money, and that includes the City of Waverly and the taxpayers of Bremer County.
I gather from your letter that you assume the city agreed to contribute the Smith land that cost Waverly’s taxpayers $1.4 million, which was the market value of the price paid for the property. What else are you asking from local taxpayers? If you are asking for another million for ball diamonds, then taxpayers will be providing 40% of the cost for your field of dreams and you’re still more than $2 million short. Are you hoping the city will step in to cover that too? What did you mean when you asked the city to give you the “green light,” a question asked at a recent Council meeting?
I am neither for nor opposed to Champions Ridge, but neither do I find the idea exciting nor compelling. There is no real evidence to show that a river of new money will flow into the community if you build it. The project was seriously flawed from the start, which is another reason why the campaign failed, but that isn’t the point here.
The last professional baseball game that I saw in person was 30 years ago in Kansas City. I remember the time because Bo Jackson was playing for the Royals. The real temperature that afternoon exceeded 105 degrees. The temperature on the field was estimated at something over 120 degrees. Fortunately, the humidity was low, otherwise the game would have been called.
There was hardly anybody in attendance anyway. There was a roof over my head shielding me from the sun, but I feared at times that I might pass out from the heat. The game was exceedingly long because there were many pitching changes. I don’t recall if the Royals won or lost. I don’t even remember what team they were playing. I do, however, remember that the playing field was level, i.e., the game was played on a perfectly flat surface. Champions Ridge supporters wrote that the “hilly, terraced land” is what makes “the site interesting and exciting.” You really lost me there.
In your last attempt at “setting the record straight,” you made a big deal that it took 50 years for the Cedar River Parkway. Are you suggesting that you are prepared to continue with an indefinite campaign for Champions Ridge? Open ended campaigns are never successful and are unfair to the people who have donated money because they will never be rewarded with seeing the results. If that is your new goal because you stubbornly refuse to admit failure and want an excuse to hang on to their money, I guarantee with a high degree of certainty that the awful hot afternoon at the game I saw in Kansas City 30 years ago will be the new normal for most of the summer in the year 2070, and if bleachers are constructed at Champions Ridge, they will be empty all summer long.
I stand by everything I wrote in my Aug. 20 guest opinion that you label as “fake news.”