Perhaps you have seen a horror movie that has a “not dead yet” scene just before the ending. The monster villain has been stabbed and shot multiple times, set on fire, thrown off a cliff, and blown up. Just when you think it’s finally over, the monster comes back one last time to scare everybody. That’s kind of the way it seems with Bremer Avenue and Champions Ridge.
Bremer Avenue is settled. It’s safe. Traffic flow is good. The show’s over and it’s time for Keep Waverly Moving to move on.
In last week’s Independent, Dean Mitchell wrote that “the project to put youth ball diamonds along Cedar River Parkway is going to cost more than the taxpayers can bear.” Thinking he could be right, I did a little poking around the Internet to see what ballparks cost these days. It’s staggering.
Ball diamonds are surprisingly expensive to construct. The most expensive part is the dirt work, i.e., earth moving, drainage, grading, subgrading, final grading, and installing the turf. Just one single ball diamond can cost $300,000 after the ground has been leveled. That is what Farrell, Pennsylvania, found back in 2006 when they sought to construct a diamond on a vacant lot for its Little League. The estimate for the diamond alone came to $200,000 or $300,000 today. Construction costs have gone up 50% since then. Three years ago in Texas, the Hays School District was shocked to learn that a varsity baseball diamond would cost $800,000 and a varsity softball diamond over $300,000, not including any costs for lighting, dugouts, scoreboards, bleachers, a press box, restrooms, parking lots, sidewalks, etc.
Mr. Mitchell claims that Champions Ridge will not need to be completely leveled. Comparing the Ridge site on Google Earth with the plan on the project’s website clearly shows six large terraces cutting through all three ball quads. Each of the three proposed quads have two terraces running through them. They will have to be leveled and it won’t come cheap. Their own Phase I plan dated January 2019 estimates almost $2 million for preparatory earthwork and another million for the essential infrastructure for a total of $3 million.
Their plan also estimates that a quad of four diamonds will cost $500,000 total, including dugouts, bleachers, concession stand, etc. Their estimate seems excessively optimistic and could be off by as much as a million dollars for each quad if diamonds run $300,000 each. Their estimate also fails to include lighting, restrooms, and sidewalks, all very costly.
Having failed to sell the project to the general public, Champions Ridge promoters tried to get the City Council to commit the City of Waverly to the project. They asked for a “green light” from the city, whatever that meant. Instead, the city showed them the door. If the city had taken the bait, Waverly taxpayers would likely have been on the hook for millions of dollars above and beyond what the project has claimed to have raised and what the city has already provided with the land. Champions Ridge has the potential to become a bottomless money pit.
Earthwork for the 26-acre Parkway site will cost a fraction of the cost of earthwork for the Ridge. If, as the Ridge budget claims, four diamonds in a quad can be built for the price of one, the seven diamonds and the Miracle diamond should cost far less than a million dollars. The former Smith property has excellent potential for commercial and housing development and could bring a good price from a developer. The proceeds would enable the completion of the Parkway project at little or no cost to taxpayers and possibly, with money left over, provide for other badly needed improvements such as the green bridge. Mr. Smith’s dream can still be honored by naming the Parkway complex for him.
Champions Ridge was born in 2007. It died March 19, 2019, when the Waverly City Council voted to terminate the agreement with the governing board. Champions Ridge promoters are doing a disservice to Waverly’s youth, their families, and the Bremer County Fair Board by continuing to string them along, causing confusion with their own variety of fake news that the project still lives. Worse, they are doing the entire community a disservice by continuing to publicly solicit funds for their defunct project. It’s way too late for their “not dead yet” scene because the show’s over for them too.