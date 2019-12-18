If there is one constant in some forms of democratic government, it is change.
When terms end, those who win an election get sworn in, while those who lose or choose not to run for a new term are thanked for their service as they leave.
Such was the case on Monday night in the Ivan “Ike” Ackerman City Council Chambers for the final meeting of 2019. Four new members took their oath of office while four government stalwarts were handed plaques recognizing them for their time representing the people of Waverly.
City Administrator James Bronner handed plaques first to Mayor Dean Soash for his two years leading the city, then to Ward 2 Councilman Dan McKenzie, who was on the council for eight years, At-Large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein for her six years with the city, and Ward 4 Councilman Mike Sherer for his four years representing his ward.
After that, Bronner swore in Mayor-elect Adam Hoffman, who was sitting at the dais as the December guest councilperson before he officially takes the gavel on Jan. 2.
Later, councilmembers-elect Heather Beufore, Kris Glaser and Matt Schneider took the oath to serve for Wards 4 and 2 and councilman at-large, respectively.
The ceremony began with recognizing three commission members who were moving on from their positions. Glaser from the Airport Commission and Ann Seggerman from the Utility Board were awarded certificates of appreciation from Mayor Soash. Toshia Burrell from the Leisure Services Commission, who was not present, was also recognized.
Soash told the overflow crowd that Glaser had to resign from the Airport Commission after his election to Ward 2 following McKenzie’s retirement. Meanwhile, Seggerman was stepping down to spend more time with her family, the mayor reported.
Upon receiving his certificate of appreciation, Glaser said he enjoyed his time helping to run the airport.
“I appreciated… the community letting me be on this commission,” Glaser said. “I love flying, and I love the airport.”
Seggerman said her tenure overseeing Waverly Utilities was interesting.
“It was a lot of exciting times with the broadband implemented,” Seggerman said. “I was really glad to be a part of that.”
Later, Fire Chief Dennis Happel and several members of the Waverly Fire Department recognized McKenzie for his 33 years as a volunteer firefighter. Happel said that for the three decades he’s known the outgoing Ward 2 representative, McKenzie has been a volunteer.
“He’s always believed in organizations and the causes of the community,” the fire chief stated. “One of those causes that was very dear to his heart — and means a lot to us — was the fire department.”
As a member of the fire department, McKenzie had held nearly every possible position, including chief, Happel said.
“In the last 10 years, he’s been very instrumental in the training program for the Waverly Fire Department,” Happel continued. “Not only that, but Dan has spent countless hours going around the state of Iowa training other fire departments, and also at the state fire school in Ames.”
Happel handed McKenzie a pencil portrait by local artist Matt Hatala that includes images of himself currently and from 33 years ago along with the chief’s helmet badge, the department’s antique truck, the old fire station where McKenzie started and the current one on First Street Southwest. Those in the chamber then gave McKenzie a standing ovation.
At the end of the meeting, McKenzie said many people had asked him over the last two months if he was prepared for his final meeting. He said he was looking forward to it, but on Monday said that it was “a hard night.”
“My first opportunity to interact with this council was about 30 years ago as a firefighter,” he recalled. “I stood up and gave some information about how the volunteers worked within the community at the time when the city was downsizing the paid fire department.
“Since then, I have worked with many, many dedicated people, multiple mayors, three city administrators, several councils, and regardless of what goes on in this community, when something needs to be done, it gets done right, and it gets done by people who are committed to making Waverly better.”
He said when he started serving Ward 2 on council, he said it wasn’t uncommon to get phone calls from constituents and also to meet for coffee to discuss differing opinions. However, he’s seen a change in attitude.
“If someone is calling you, all their concerned about sharing their opinion and telling you how uneducated you are,” he said. “I found that even when I tried to meet with them for coffee, it becomes a situation where, instead of realizing that we’re all going to have different opinions on the data and our perspective on life — and I think this is larger than the City of Waverly — all of a sudden we feel we need to prove our opinion is right.”
McKenzie also appreciated the city employees and thought they have some of the toughest job environments around.
“It’s hard enough to have one boss at CUNA Mutual,” McKenzie said, referring to his regular job, “let alone having the seven that sit over here thinking their opinion is right, but then you walk out and you have 10,000 people in the community whose opinion is also right.
“I applaud your dedication and your perseverance, and that goes down to the city staff that deal with the public on a daily basis on the snow routes, the garbage routes, those type of things. We must be doing something right. We attract good people who do good jobs.”
He also encouraged those who do call to continue with the succeeding council members.
“The only way good things happen is to have conversations,” McKenzie said. “You cannot have conversations on social media.”
Earlier, Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Hank Bagelmann honored Waldstein. She has been the council liaison to the commission and had served on that board prior to her election in January 2014 to complete the term of the late Gary Boorom.
“She brought a body of knowledge to our meetings that has proved helpful in her position as city council liaison,” Bagelmann said. “Edie brought skill, experience and patience to our meetings. More than once, prior to a vote, I would turn to Edie and ask, ‘Have we covered it?’
“We will miss your expertise, your intellect, your caring, and most especially, we’ll miss your smile.”
In her comments at the end of the meeting, Waldstein thanked the citizens who placed their trust in her in her term and a half.
“I’ve appreciated and learned from your regular contact with me, and I couldn’t have done this job without you, citizens,” Waldstein said. “Waverly is blessed with citizens who love their community, and who want to contribute to it.”
She also thanked her fellow council members for their “thoughtfulness,” “civility” and “hard work.”
“As far as I’m concerned, (the work is) unprecedented in my experience and tenure on the council,” she said. “Above all, despite differing opinions, sometimes, on individual issues, I valued your heart-felt commitment to the greater good of Waverly.”
Waverly Health Center CEO Jim Atty expressed his appreciation to all three outgoing council members’ support of the hospital and confidence in him in running it.
“We have a better health system because of everything that you’ve done,” Atty said.
Retired Leisure Services Director Tab Ray added his kudos for the outgoing council members’ service to Waverly.
“You did a good job with many challenges,” Ray said. “I think this council had a good relationship with city staff, and I hope that continues with the new council.
“As staff, we appreciated the preparedness of the council meetings, and obviously, you folks read the packets and had questions ready to ask.”
Sherer invoked the words of Martin Luther, the founder of the reformation movement in 1517, specifically about what the term “daily bread” meant from the “Lord’s Prayer.”
“Answering the question what that means, (Luther) said, ‘It means things like food, clothing, your family, good friends, good weather…’ and then he slides in, ‘and good government.’
“I think Waverly has — and has had — really good government, and I’ve been honored to be on the council the last four years, especially enjoyed the last two years. I appreciate the collegiality, and I want to wish the members on the council the very best in the year to come. They will be facing a lot of challenges that will be there.”
Having final words, Soash echoed some of the sentiments of the exiting councilmembers in having the privilege to serve the people of Waverly for the last two years.
“I wasn’t sure what was going to happen,” Soash said. “I just knew that I had stuck my neck out so to speak, and the citizens responded with trusting me to lead this community in a way I saw fit.
“Duties are small. People have said this has to be a thankless job, but there are rewards out here.”
He complimented the members of the council as “seven talented people” and said he didn’t have to do their work. He also wished Hoffman, Beaufore, Glaser and Schneider good luck for when they take over their new positions in January.
Soash then “broke protocol” to shake hands with everyone involved in the government, first with the staff seated in front of and to the left of the council dais — Police Chief Rich Pursell, Finance Director Jenifer Mein, current Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan, Public Works Director Mike Cherry and Librarian Sarah Meyer-Reyerson — before doing the same to everyone at the table.
“I just felt it was appropriate for me to publicly thank each and every one of you with at least a handshake,” the outgoing mayor said afterwards.