Charles “Chuck” Ebaugh, 71, of rural Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at his home.
Chuck was born on December 11, 1947 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Leland and Dolores Mae (Schake) Ebaugh. He was baptized in 1948 at East Janesville Church, rural Denver and confirmed in 1962 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. He graduated from Denver High School in 1966 and served in the US Army reserves from 1966-1972. Chuck was united in marriage to Annette Dixon on July 29, 1972, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver.
Chuck worked at Carvers Lumber, Schneider’s Milling and Clay Equipment, retiring in 1971. He started dairy farming in 1970 and was working until his death. He enjoyed being the manure coordinator on his son’s dairy farm and loved to help on his daughter’s farm when they needed help. He never retired from farming.
Chuck enjoyed visiting with his children and grandchildren; Sunday drives, eating out, bike riding, and reading. He especially enjoyed reading his tractor magazines.
He is survived by his wife, Annette Ebaugh; a daughter, Christina Sterling and her three sons, Raphael, Michael and Daniel of Chandler, Arizona; a son, Jeremy (Sara) Ebaugh and their three sons, John, Joe and Jeb of rural Waverly and a daughter, Cassandra (Mikel) Richards and their children, Adrianna and Noah of rural Fairbank; a sister, Connie (Mike) Rackley of Minneapolis, Minnesota; a sister, Shirley Zieglemann of St. Cloud, Minnesota; his brother-in-law, Rick (Elena) Poston of Bloomfield; three sisters-in-law, Debra Matters of Raleigh, North Carolina; Judy Miller of Mesa, Arizona and Victoria (Danny) Dixon Bennett, along with his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his maternal grandparents, Ray and Gudrun (Peterson) Schake and his paternal grandparents, Fred and Mary (Fry) Ebaugh; brothers, Jack L. and Leslie A. Ebaugh and also his father and mother in law, John and Nancy Dixon.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Maxfield, rural Denver, Iowa. The family will greet friends and family from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the church. Online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family.