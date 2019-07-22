The Waverly-Shell Rock and Charles City baseball teams are quite familiar with each other.
From playing three games during the regular season to meeting up in the postseason, the Go-Hawks and Comets’ fourth meeting of the 2019 season had a lot on the line.
With a win, the season would continue, while a loss would end the season.
For the Comets, they sought revenge, as they lost two of the three regular season contests against Waverly-Shell Rock, all of which were one-run ballgames.
Revenge was exactly what Charles City got, as they defeated the Go-Hawks 7-3 in the Class 3A, Substate 3, District 6 final game at Hertel Field on Monday.
Head coach Casey Klunder said even though Waverly-Shell Rock’s season has come to an end, he was proud of the performances from both district games against Charles City and Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
“I thought our two playoff games, we actually played pretty well,” Klunder said. “We practiced better than what we had been practicing. That gave us a good opportunity to win tonight but hats off to Charles City. They played really, really well. They were the better team tonight, and they deserve it. They have a really nice team over there, and we knew that coming in. We had some good games with them throughout the season.”
While the Comets got the best of the Go-Hawks on Monday, Klunder had a great deal of respect for a fellow Northeast Iowa Conference foe.
Klunder is optimistic that Waverly-Shell Rock’s rivalry with Charles City will stay fierce for seasons to come.
“We have the utmost respect for Charles City and their program,” Klunder said. “They are on the rise and getting better every single year. I expect them to be even better next year. This is not the last time that we are going to run into Charles City during the playoffs, so we will have to be ready to go.”
During Monday’s Class 3A District 6 final, the Comets struck first in the top of the first inning, as JJ Ritter hit a single and scored two batters later, when Jace Cajthaml hit a double. Tait Arndt struck out to end the inning for the Comets.
It wasn’t until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Go-Hawks were able to answer the Comets’ early score. Brodey Key hit a double, stole third base and scored on a triple by designated hitter Korbyn Dewey.
At the end of four innings, the game was tied at 1-1.
But, Charles City had an answer in the top of the fifth frame. Atticus Parrott led off the inning with a double, while Ian Collins drew a walk. Colton Slinger made it on base with the hit-by-pitch, which allowed Parrott to get to third and Collins to advance to second. Ritter’s double brought in Parrott and Collins to score, while Slinger was halted at third base.
During the next at-bat, a wild pitch brought in Slinger and moved Ritter to third base; however, he was picked off at third while leading off.
Slinger’s run was Charles City’s last of the inning, as they had posted a 4-1 advantage over the Go-Hawks.
In the bottom of the fifth, Waverly-Shell Rock was able to bring in one run, as Connor Havlovic drew a walk. Payton Leonard’s single moved Havlovic to second base, while a Jeremy Chaplin walk put Havlovic at third and Leonard at second. Carter Langreck hit a single and reached base on a fielder’s choice, while Havlovic plated one run for the Go-Hawks.
With five innings complete, it was 4-2, Charles City.
During the top of the sixth inning, the Comets tacked on three more runs. Kaden Barry pinch hit and led off with a hit-by-pitch. Parrott was able to get on base with a Go-Hawk error, which moved Barry’s pinch runner, Cael Bohlen, to third base. A single by Collins brought in Bohlen and kept Parrott at third base. Another Go-Hawk error, which was committed on the sacrifice bunt attempt by Slinger, resulted in two runs for the Comets.
Collins’ run was the Comets’ last of the game, as they now had a 7-2 advantage over the Go-Hawks.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s Carson Graven led off the bottom of the sixth with a single, while a sacrifice bunt by Pete McMillin moved Graven’s courtesy runner, Tyler Heine, to third.
Heine was able to score on a wild pitch, which made it 7-3 after six complete innings.
Neither team plated runs in the seventh frame, as the 7-3 margin would stick for a Comet victory.
Go-Hawk senior Kurby Vowels got the start on the mound, and he threw 4 1/3 innings, gave up six hits, four runs (three earned), walked one and struck out seven.
Chance Key threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed one hit and three runs (one earned), while striking out and walking one.
Graven was the third Waverly-Shell Rock pitcher to step on the mound, and he struck out two.
Klunder said the senior starting pitcher, Vowels, had a great season on the mound and was ready to throw on Monday night.
“To go through our tough schedule with our opponents and finish 6-0, he was just phenomenal during the regular season,” Klunder said. “He pitched really well tonight at times. To strike out as many as he did on a lineup that doesn’t strike out very often – he just did a great job all season for us.”
Offensively, Vowels and Graven finished 2-3 at the plate, while Langreck and Dewey each recorded an RBI.
Waverly-Shell Rock says goodbye to six seniors from their 2019 squad, as Havlovic, Adam Hein, McMillin, Malcolm Newell, Langreck and Vowels played their final game on Hertel Field Monday night.
Klunder said their impact on the Go-Hawk baseball program will be remembered for quite some time.
“The six seniors certainly accomplished a lot on the baseball diamond,” Klunder said. “But, more importantly, they are just great kids. We enjoyed spending time with them. We had six guys that decided to stick with it the summer after they graduated high school. They are six great kids, and they are the kind of kids that we need in our program. It’s a really high character group, and we will certainly miss that.”
With the loss, the Go-Hawks finish their 2019 season with a final mark of 24-15, along with a Northeast Iowa Conference baseball championship.
This season had its ups and downs for Klunder, but he said the senior class helped encourage his players to continue working hard.
“We turned over 60% of our roster from last year,” Klunder said. “We lost three all-state players, our four leading hitters, five if you include Kaden [Dewey]. We knew there would be some rebuilding there. We probably played better earlier in the season than we thought we would. I think we are a better team than what we played these last couple weeks. From losing what we did last year, there were certainly going to be growing pains. When you have seniors like we had, who practiced hard, especially late in the playoffs, we gave ourselves many opportunities to win this season.”