The Iowa Caucuses of 2020 will go down in history with computer glitches forcing delays in reporting the results.
An effort to increase transparency and efficiency by the Iowa Democratic Party to add extra data points to its reporting and using a smartphone app to transmit those data to party headquarters in Des Moines didn’t go as expected. The results of Monday’s first-in-the-nation caucus weren’t available until Tuesday and the information was still being compiled into Wednesday afternoon.
But on a positive note, like in 2008, when Barack Obama started his unlikely run to the White House, on Feb. 3, another lesser-known candidate, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, saw his campaign launch after a good showing in the Hawkeye State.
With only 75% of precincts reporting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Buttigieg was leading the field with 442.197 state delegate equivalents (SDEs). He also won Bremer County, initially bringing 302 people to the caucus sites, with another 38 being attracted to his groups by the end of the night, good for 4.5333 SDEs, according to the IDP.
In the county, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., took second with 251 people supporting her in the final round after 208 entering the doors, for 2.9468 SDEs. She was third statewide with 299.495 SDEs.
Third place on the SDE count in Bremer County went to former Vice President Joe Biden with 2.4933, but he had fewer caucus-goers at the end of the night than Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. She had 156 in the final round, for 2.04 SDEs, after an initial headcount of 160, while Biden ended with 152 after 171 supporters entered the precincts.
Sanders was in second statewide with 413.601 SDEs, but was fifth in Bremer County, having 152 supporters going to the caucuses and 135 stick with him at the end, for 1.3601 SDEs. Meanwhile, billionaire Tom Steyer and entrepreneur Andrew Yang were not viable in the county.
Bremer County Democratic chairman Al Charlson told Waverly Newspapers by phone on Wednesday that the caucuses themselves went very well.
“We were well-trained, well-prepared and well-planned going into the caucuses, from everything I’ve heard from my caucus chairs around the county,” Charlson said. “The reporting issue is a separate issue.”
Those were echoed by two precinct chairpersons, Josh Schneiderman in Waverly Ward 1 at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School cafeteria and Tammy Faux at the Frederika precinct location.
Schneiderman was excited to see the number of people show up at the site and participate in the process.
“I feel that our local experience was outstanding,” said Schneiderman, who previously ran twice for Iowa House District 63. “I was disappointed to hear at the state level was less than stellar, but I’ve been trying to remind people, in my opinion, the outcomes of the caucus aren’t the numbers or the delegates or which delegates we send forward, but the community experience that we’ve built by being there in that room together.
“It helps us realize that we aren’t just voting for ourselves but for our neighbors and other Waverlians.”
Faux, who co-owns Genuine Faux Farm in rural Tripoli, said the gathering at the Frederika Community Room was small but enjoyable.
“People who don’t normally see each other (got together), and a number of people said, ‘Hey, I haven’t seen you before,’ and went out of their way to meet their neighbors, literally in a couple of cases,” Faux said. “We had a wonderful discussion.”
On Tuesday, Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price told a press conference in Des Moines prior to the initial release of results that a “coding error” caused the delay. He explained that while the data being fed into the app was accurate, it was only reporting partial information.
Additionally, a hotline being used as a back-up to the app had jammed phone lines. Reports from across the state said that some precinct captains or chairs were on hold for 2 hours waiting to get through.
The party had to resort to counting the presidential preference cards, which were introduced for the first time this year following the close call in 2016 between Sanders and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. There was also another situation on the Republican side in 2012, when on caucus night, then-former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney was announced as the winner by eight votes, but weeks later, former Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum was found to be the winner by 34 votes.
Schneiderman said the app was not used because neither he nor anyone else in Ward 1 had received a link to download it. Instead, a volunteer called the 800-number and waited on hold for an unspecified amount of time.
“That gave us time to clean up the caucus site while we waited on hold,” Schneiderman said. “We had no problem reporting once someone was available to take our results.”
Meanwhile, Faux had the app, but she couldn’t use it and then was on hold for 2 hours waiting to report on the phone.
“I couldn’t log in (to the app),” she said. “The instructions were unclear, in my opinion.
“I’ll be honest, I was doubtful that the app would work, so I didn’t have a lot of confidence in it from the beginning, because we didn’t have a lot of chances to test it out.”
The last three caucuses have renewed calls by national media and some in the Democratic Party to end Iowa’s status as first in the nation with the caucuses.
Faux said despite those calls, some in the media wished that Iowa continues as the lead-off to the election cycle.
“People here care,” she said. “I think we have a culture of people being interested in politics. I think the people here are willing to hear all sides, more so than maybe other places…
“I think Iowa voters are pretty middle-of-the-road sort of people and are willing to listen to all opinions and turn out and go to rallies. That’s pretty cool.”
Schneiderman called himself a “huge proponent” of the current system.
“I wish that there were more training and were better run, but I love the experience, because it isn’t about putting a vote in a box,” he said. “It is about that community experience and the interactions that we have with our neighbors.”
He added that part of the call for ending Iowa’s role at the starting line isn’t just the errors made Monday, but it’s the state’s demographics.
“We are a very white state, and I do feel like there’s a lot of credibility in that argument,” Schneiderman said. “Because we are first doesn’t mean we have the only say by any means. What we pass along doesn’t have to influence anybody else.
“If there was really anything binding about what we were doing, then I probably would say we should step down as this first-in-the-nation voice, but there isn’t. The whole rest of the country can go differently than what Iowa did.”
Charlson said that would be decided by the Democratic National Committee at a later time. He added that there were “significant valid arguments” even before Monday’s problems.
“I hear that from people locally, who say, ‘We or our neighbors cannot participate in the caucuses because of the nature of caucuses,’” he said. “It’s an inherently unfair system. I think that’s true.
“But, on the other hand, Iowa voters take this very seriously. Our function is and has been to really evaluate carefully the various candidates and do some sifting and sorting.”
He points to Buttigieg’s stronger-than-expected showing Monday and compared that to when then-Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., jumpstarted his campaign in 2008 by winning Iowa over Clinton, Biden and others before eventually winning the presidency over the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.
“If he (Buttigieg) becomes a successful candidate, that’s really going to be a reinforcement of the role of Iowa, because will have emerged,” Charlson said. “He came into Iowa and has attempted to do what Barack Obama did.
“If Buttigieg is successful, it will be a similar story, because Buttigieg put all of his chips on the table here, as did Amy Klobuchar. Out of the top five, your really new names were probably Buttigieg and Klobuchar.”