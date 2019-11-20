Her name is Chelsey Marie Brace.
She’s a daughter, a niece, a wife, a sister, a colleague and a community member.
Also, add Survivor with a capital “S” to her descriptors.
After 16 rounds of chemo, 25 rounds of radiation and bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction, the Janesville woman can breathe a sigh of relief.
She is now cancer free.
Chelsey launched her fight with cancer shortly after she married the love of her life, Lucas, on Oct. 20, 2018, and just before they were scheduled to go on a honeymoon in February of 2019.
As soon as she was diagnosed, her family and her community started pulling for her.
On Nov. 9, the Janesville firefighters donated two checks for $675 each to two charities helping cancer survivors through their journeys — Beyond Pink TEAM, and Pink Heals, in Chelsey’s honor.
Pink Heals of Eastern Iowa, a Vinton-based branch of a nonprofit organization, partners with public safety, local businesses and organizations to provide support and comfort to cancer survivors.
Beyond Pink TEAM provides financial assistance to survivors and advocates for quality care.
A handful of community members, including Janesville’s newly elected mayor, Dave Beenblossom, came to the informal presentation just outside the fire station on what was a sunny Saturday late morning.
The firefighters had sold T-shirts on behalf of Chelsey’s fight. They took the fundraiser idea to the state firefighters convention as well, where their brothers from other areas also contributed.
Chelsey’s uncle, Tim West, the chief of the Janesville Volunteer Fire Department, teared up as he recalled his niece’s journey.
“I do have a hard time talking about it,” West told Waverly Newspapers afterwards.
Chris Renner, one of the firefighters, who designed the shirts and was instrumental in organizing the fundraiser, presented one of the checks. The chief presented the other.
Afterwards, Chelsey shared her gratitude for the support she had received.
“It’s pretty awesome that they were able to give back,” she said.
In July, the community held a fundraiser to help the Braces offset medical expenses.
“I am ready to be moving on with this next chapter of my life,” she said after the check presentations.
Asked what message she might have for women who are in the thick of their cancer fight, she said:
“Get support from your loved ones, friends, and family because it is needed,” she said. “You cannot fight by yourself, and keep on going because you will get through it.”
After a brief pause, she added this lived advice:
“You know your body the best, be an advocate for yourself, because if I wouldn’t have advocated for myself, this would have never got caught and I wouldn’t be cancer-free like I am today.”