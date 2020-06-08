The Waverly Police Department’s policy addresses the concerns contained in a national pledge for accountability in police work, a review by Waverly Newspapers shows.
In the aftermath of worldwide protest sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, and after Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman sent a letter to council, asking that they consider supporting a national pledge to implement accountability standards in police work, as well as review the use of force policy at the Waverly Police Department, Waverly Newspapers reached out to Police Chief Rich Pursell for a copy of the document which guides local officers in their work.
On May 6, 2019, Pursell asked the council to purchase services from Lexipol, a company providing policies and training solutions to police departments, in order to limit agency risk, enhance safety and have a legally defensible mode of operation, Pursell told the paper.
Waverly Newspapers reviewed the text of the policy on Monday. A copy of the policy can be seen on our website.
In its totality, as well as in specific sections, it appears to address all points listed in the “8 Can’t Wait” pledge.
For instance, the WPD policy text lists a “duty to intercede,” which stipulates that officers who observe excessive use of force by a colleague, have a duty to intervene and report their observations to a superior.
Further, there is a detailed description of what the officer should take into account when applying reasonable force, such as the suspect’s age, size, mental state, the degree to which the individual has been restrained, etc.
The policy also defines pain compliance techniques, and says that in using force to seize evidence, officers “should not intentionally use any technique that restricts blood flow to the head” or “respiration.”
Medical considerations, such as extreme agitation, violent irrational behavior, imperviousness to pain and others, which put individuals at risk for sudden death should also be taken into account, the policy says.
Officers should render first aid as well as request medical assistance as soon as is practicable, the policy continues.
Officers shall receive periodic training on the use of force and the techniques taught by the department, and use of force should be reported up the chain.
At least once a year, the Patrol Division Commander should prepare and submit to the chief an analysis of the use of force report, along with recommendations in training and policy revisions.
On department’s Facebook page, Pursell responds to Floyd’s death, now-deleted viral video
In an interview with Waverly Newspapers, Pursell said the practices in the department are based on community policing, at the core of which is trust building, which is an ongoing mission for WPD officers.
He pointed out peace officer engagement in initiatives that have taken root in the community. They include Shop with a Cop, a program in which officers shop with kids from the community for Christmas; the Citizen’s Police Academy, an educational outreach now in its 10th year in Waverly, which teaches citizens about the law and enforcement operations; as well as community events like National Night Out, along with other programming in schools, and the summer program of rewarding kids who wear their bicycle helmets with ice cream tickets.
He noted that in view of the tragic events in Minneapolis, community members had reached out to him asking about policies, and their local implementation, and added that the very fact that the community feels comfortable asking is a sign of a trusting relationship.
On Wednesday, June 3, Pursell posted a statement on the department’s Facebook page, saying that Floyd’s death is “a painful reminder to all who strive for justice of the work that remains before us.”
“The death of George Floyd while in police custody has understandably sparked outrage throughout the United States and the world. The callousness and disregard shown for Mr. Floyd’s medical distress has left everyone, including police officers across this nation, shocked, appalled, and infuriated.”
In his statement, Pursell highlighted Integrity, Fairness and Service as the three pillars of the department.
“We show integrity by being honest and maintaining the highest standards of ethical and moral character,” Pursell wrote. “We show fairness by treating everyone with respect and dignity in an unbiased manner and by protecting constitutional rights through impartial enforcement of the law. We provide service by offering dedicated, compassionate assistance by promoting leadership, cooperation and creativity, and aspiring to improve the quality of life in partnership with the community.”
In addressing specific questions posed to him by citizens, Pursell said the department has a policy, which mandates officers “shall use only that amount of force that reasonably appears necessary given the facts and circumstances perceived by the officer at the time of the event to accomplish a legitimate law enforcement purpose.”
He added that the department has a certified de-escalation instructor who continually trains others.
Meanwhile, the next day, Pursell made a second posting on the department’s Facebook page, addressing a viral and now-deleted video, in which a former Wartburg student recounted his experiences during an arrest on May 12, 2017.
“The Waverly Police Department understands this young man was dissatisfied with the service we provided to the community that evening and apologize that he felt mistreated,” the chief wrote.
Waverly Newspapers has not reviewed the video. But in the posting, the chief offered a summary of the arrest based on public documents.
“We believe everyone knows this isn’t easy,” Pursell said in the post. “The Waverly Police Department and Officers don’t pretend to have all the answers. We do promise to continue to learn from our experiences and be open to input when it is provided. Unfortunately, we can’t have a long dialog with every person on social media, however, the door is always open.”
The chief told Waverly Newspapers that in the aftermath of the video, he had reached out to Wartburg’s Dan Kittle, the VP for Student Life, for dialogue.
“We will continue to put our energy into building relationships in the community while ensuring that our policies, practices, and oversight are worthy of the community’s trust,” Pursell said in the statement.