The chief justice of Iowa’s Supreme Court, whose career highlights included writing the unanimous decision to grant same-sex marriage rights, died suddenly on Friday.
Mark Steven Cady, 66, passed away in Des Moines while running with his dog, according to the obituary published online by Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Des Moines.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Knapp Center on the campus of Drake University in Des Moines.
The news of Cady’s passing came as a shock to several local members of the judicial community.
Bruce Toenjes, a Shell Rock lawyer who has argued several cases before the Supreme Court, said it was hard to learn of Justice Cady’s untimely death.
“He was an excellent justice, a compassionate person, he treated everyone with respect,” Toenjes said. “He guided the court system through some difficult times, budget challenges, upgrading to electronic filing and more recently, an emphasis on avoiding implicit bias. That’s been really important work. It is a huge loss.”
Karen Thalacker, a magistrate judge, said she is grieving along with the legal community:
“The State of Iowa has lost a champion,” she said. “Chief Justice Cady was one of the most well-respected jurists in our nation. He was a person of integrity whose commitment to providing equal justice for all was unmatched.”
District Court Judge Christopher Foy, who will attend the celebration of life services for Justice Cady on Wednesday, said he was at a loss for words to describe the profound loss that will be felt not just by the legal community, but also by Iowans.
“It’s hard to come up with words that capture his integrity and character and how much he cared for the goal of equal justice under the law,” Foy said. “Anybody that has met him, always felt like they mattered to him.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds had ordered all flags in the state to fly at half-staff on Saturday in the jurist’s honor.
“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chief Justice Mark Cady. He devoted his entire professional career to serving the people of Iowa,” said Gov. Reynolds. “He loved the law, the judiciary, and the state we call home. He leaves behind a legacy of service and dedication that we should never forget. My prayers are with Becky, the rest of his family, and his colleagues on the Supreme Court and throughout the judicial branch during this difficult time.”
Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, who served as the director of the state public defender’s office prior to his current office, echoed the governor’s comments.
“I am stunned and saddened by the loss of Chief Justice Cady,” said Lt. Gov. Gregg. “As he did for so many law students and young lawyers, he showed me kindness and support throughout my career. I am thankful for his service, and for the role he played in my life. He will be missed.”
Terry Branstad, the U.S. ambassador to China and former long-time Iowa governor who appointed Cady to the court in 1998, was saddened when he heard of the justice’s passing.
“As governor, I was proud to have appointed him to the District Court, Court of Appeals and the Iowa Supreme Court,” Branstad said. “He was a dedicated Jurist who was liked and respected for his strong work ethic and fairness. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Becky, his family and friends.”
In a tweet written Saturday morning, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, expressed his condolences.
“Even tho [sic] US senators don’t cross paths w state Supreme Court justices often I’m saddened by the death of IA Chief Justice Mark Cady,” Grassley wrote. “I’ve had several convos w him + I know he was devoted to the law & was very well respected. Barbara & I send our condolences to his family & friends.”
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, added she was deeply saddened by Cady’s passing.
“He was a devoted public servant who loved the people of our state and the judiciary,” Ernst said in a two-tweet thread. “Chief Justice Cady’s life was marked by service and he will be missed by so many. My prayers are with his family, his friends, and his colleagues on the Court who are grieving his loss.”
Cady was born July 12, 1953, in Rapid City, South Dakota, the second of four children. The family had moved throughout the Midwest before Cady graduated from Austin (Minnesota) High School in 1971. He then earned his undergraduate and law degrees at Drake.
He married fellow Bulldog alum Becky on May 22, 1982, in Des Moines, and later moved to Fort Dodge to practice law.
At age 29, Cady was appointed to the bench for the first time as a Webster County District Judge in 1983. Branstad then appointed him to the Court of Appeals in 1994, where he was voted as chief judge in 1997, before the then-governor elevated him to the state Supreme Court.
While an associate justice, Cady wrote the opinion in the landmark Varnum v. Brien case. In it, six couples sued Polk County Recorder Timothy Brien because he denied marriage licenses because they were all same-sex couples, and Iowa only allowed unions of a man and a woman.
All seven justices ruled the Iowa law unconstitutional. In the Cady-authored opinion, the court said, “Our responsibility… is to protect constitutional rights of individuals from legislative enactments that have denied those rights, even when the rights have not yet been broadly accepted, were at one time unimagined, or challenge a deeply ingrained practice or law viewed to be impervious to the passage of time.
“We are firmly convinced the exclusion of gay and lesbian people from the institution of civil marriage does not substantially further any important governmental objective. The legislature has excluded a historically disfavored class of persons from a supremely important civil institution without a constitutionally sufficient justification. There is no material fact, genuinely in dispute, that can affect this determination.”
That decision led to a movement to vote out then-Chief Justice Marsha Ternus and Associate Justices David Baker and Michael Streit during a 2010 retention election. Following Ternus’ ouster, Cady was elected by his fellow justices as chief justice, where he served at the time of his passing.
Courtney Reyes, executive director of LGBTQ rights organization One Iowa, expressed that group’s sadness over Cady’s passing.
“Earlier this year, we celebrated the 10th anniversary of one of his most impactful decisions: Varnum v. Brien,” Reyes wrote in a statement. “His words in that decision have touched the lives of countless LGBTQ people not just in Iowa, but nationwide.
“Cady’s legacy of protecting the rights of Iowans lives on, and we in the LGBTQ community are particularly grateful for his service on the Iowa Supreme Court. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”
In other rulings, Cady voted with the majority in a 5-2 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Reynolds that struck down a 72-hour waiting period for abortions in 2018. He also was concerned about the safety of courtrooms and courthouses, issuing, and later amending an order, which allows county boards of supervisors to petition the Iowa Judicial Branch to allow firearms in areas of courthouses not under judicial jurisdiction.
Under his leadership, the rules for expanded media coverage were overhauled in 2014, for the first time since 1981, to reflect the advent of digital reporting.
The new regulations allow journalists to provide live updates of proceedings using text, Twitter and blogs as well as mobile technologies like laptop computers and smartphones, all of which increased transparency in the courts.
In one recent example, the First Judicial District allowed Waverly Newspapers to livestream on the paper’s Facebook page, the May 21 hearing in the Christopher Soules case from the Buchanan County Courthouse.
Waverly Newspapers spoke directly with Cady on Oct. 12, 2012, to express the urgency for updates to the rules for expanded media coverage and to emphasize the importance of allowing community newspapers — the backbone of democracy and the pillars of local communities — digital access to courtrooms through livestreams, which put newspapers on an equal footing with electronic media.
During this conversation, the chief justice listened attentively and assured the editor he heard her arguments.
The rules changed 19 months later after a committee comprised of journalists, judges, a county attorney, a court administrator and a private practice attorney that was chaired by Justice Bruce Zager, who retired last year, crafted new guidelines.
Reflecting on Cady’s enduring legacy, Foy, the Bremer County District judge, said it is of great significance to Iowa’s history and impacts the daily lives of ordinary Iowans.
“His passion increasing access to justice, increasing access to the courts and making the law more just for everyone,” Foy said. “Today, some people want a judge with an agenda, the only agenda Chief Justice Cady had was to advance justice for all.”
Cady’s survivors include his wife, daughter Kelsi (Bric) Fraser, son Spencer (Reilly) Cady, four granddaughters, brother Roger (Kathy) Cady, sisters Katherine (Kevin) Schroeder and Karen (Frank) Kochis, a sister-in-law and 10 nieces and nephews.