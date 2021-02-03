A new chief is now at the helm of the Waverly Fire Department, but he is not a newcomer.
Bryce McKenzie, a thirtysomething father of two, is a third-generation firefighter, a man whose ancestors have been instrumental to the volunteer firefighting community in the area for years.
He is the scion of a family whose combined experience in the Waverly Fire Department exceeds 165 years, according to his father, Jim.
Elected to the post by his peers on Dec. 8, 2020,
Bryce McKenzie has worked for the City of Waverly’s Street Department since 2012, but joined the fire department in 2003, as a senior in high school.
THE MCKENZIE SIDE OF THINGS
What prompted young Bryce to join then was partly the example of his father, but also the passing of his grandfather, Donnie, in 2002.
The first generation of McKenzie brothers who settled in Iowa in the 1940s — Lee, Donnie and Aaron — had a strong sense of public service.
Lee McKenzie was the first brother to enlist with the department in 1959, according to family records. Around 1964, Donnie joined.
By the time Donnie’s son, Jim, turned 18, Donnie tried to convince him he should join, but it wasn’t until Donnie’s younger son, Scott, and his friend Bob Edgar, put on the firemen’s helmets that Jim, too, decided to do the same.
That was back in 1978.
The story of having the son step into the firemen’s ranks alongside his father that played out in the first and second generations of the McKenzies, replayed itself again with the next when Jim, now in the role of a dad, urged his son, Bryce, to follow the family tradition.
But it took the passing of Donnie McKenzie, Bryce’s grandfather, to prompt Bryce to join, in part as a tribute to his grandfather’s passing and his legacy.
“After my dad’s passing, his passion took off,” Jim said of his son’s decision to become a firefighter.
Fittingly, Bryce’s friend, Rob Edgar Jr., had also joined the department in fulfilment of his own family tradition of third-generation service.
So two sets of fathers and two sets of sons fulfilled the third generation promise.
The friendship between the young men grew deeper and both Bryce McKenzie and Rob Edgar Jr. took their duty to the next level when they completed a two-year program at Kirkwood Community College in fire science.
As fire chief of the Waverly Fire Department, Bryce McKenzie will not be the first member of his extended family to lead the department.
His relative, Dan McKenzie, served as chief from 2005 to 2008.
Family ties run deep in the Waverly Fire Department. Today, there are four sets for father-and-son teams serving there: Kevin Miller and his two sons Jordan and Jentry; Jeff Soash and Donny Soash; Jim and Cody Schutte.
Dave Nelson, who served as fire chief when Bryce enlisted in 2003, said he believes Bryce McKenzie may be the youngest fire chief in remembered history.
“He is a fine young man that has come up the ranks and I think he will do a good job,” he said.
Bryce’s wife, Nichole, is an registered nurse at the Waverly Health Center, and they have a 10-year-old son, Cullen and a 7-year-old daughter, Abrah.
A photograph of Bryce and Cullen, when the boy was a toddler, suggests “the McKenzie side of things,” as Jim McKenzie called it, may reach a fourth generation.
Chief Bryce McKenzie, who took over from Dennis Happel at the beginning of the year, says his first order of business will be to learn the job.
“My favorite thing about this is being able to help the community,” he said.
He added his grandpa would be proud of him that he has gone up the ranks, but would waste no time on praise, but rather urged him to get the job done.
“He would say, ‘Congrats and do the job you need to do,’” Bryce McKenzie told Waverly Newspapers.
A sell-described “doer,” he said he is looking forward to the challenge.
“He took the drive and the compassion to protect the community to a new level,” his dad, Jim, said. “We are all so proud of him.”