Chris Gersema, 93, of New Hartford, Iowa, passed away Wednesday morning, February 17, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo, Iowa.

Funeral services are pending. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.

