Chris Gersema, 93, of New Hartford, Iowa, passed away Wednesday morning, February 17, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo, Iowa.
Funeral services are pending. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$5.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$35.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$64.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Chris Gersema, 93, of New Hartford, Iowa, passed away Wednesday morning, February 17, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo, Iowa.
Funeral services are pending. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest local and national news.
Occasional snow showers. High 11F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 1F. Winds light and variable.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 1°
Heat Index: 11°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 0°
Heat Index: 10°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: -2°
Heat Index: 8°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: -3°
Heat Index: 7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: -3°
Heat Index: 6°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 4mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: -2°
Heat Index: 6°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 4mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: -3°
Heat Index: 4°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 3mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: -4°
Heat Index: 3°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SW @ 2mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 4°
Heat Index: 4°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WSW @ 2mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 3°
Heat Index: 3°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 2mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 3°
Heat Index: 3°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 2mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 3°
Heat Index: 3°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi