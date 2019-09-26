Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Chris Krueger has resigned as athletic director and wrestling coach at Denver High School, the Denver Community School District confirmed to Waverly Newspapers on Thursday. 

Kruger announced his decision in a tweet posted at 10:14 a.m. Thursday, saying he has a "business opportunity" that will allow him "much deserved time w [sic] my family that my current jobs have deprived me of."

"I look forward to lifting weights with Camden, watching Cael wrestle in college, ample grandpa time w Creed's son, date nights w my amazing wife, & valuable time with my ailing father and my mom," Krueger wrote in his tweet. 

This is a developing story; we will update with more information when it becomes available. 