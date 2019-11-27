Be part of Denver history! Get involved in the Audubon Society’s Annual Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The local Prairie Rapids Audubon Society chapter has participated in The Christmas Bird Count in Bremer and Black Hawk counties since 1932, however, this is the first time that Denver citizens are being asked to help with the count as Denver works towards becoming a Bird Friendly City.
Residents can participate by coming to Ally Catz GrubHouse , 107 S. State St. in Denver from 7-9 a.m. or the Denver Public Library Community Room, 100 Washington St. in Denver from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. to pick up and turn in their official Bird Count Sheet. Coffee and Hot Chocolate will be served in the community room and experts will be available to answer questions and provide information about birds.
The Annual Christmas Bird Count began on Christmas Day in the early 1900s when Frank Chapman, an ornithologist at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, proposed it as an alternative to hunting birds on Christmas Day. Since that time, citizen observers have been instrumental in counting birds and compiling information on bird populations. The data collected during this annual event allows scientists to study the long term health of bird populations across North America. It also helps inform researchers on strategies to protect birds and their habitat and helps identify environmental issues with implications for people as well.
The results of the Christmas Bird Count will be published at a later date when The Prairie Rapids Audubon Society members compile the data collected. The local chapter maintains a record of the Christmas Bird Count every year.
For those that want to take part and brush up on their birding skills prior to the count day, the Denver Public Library will host a program on Bird Identification at the library from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Candace Havely, a Master Naturalist and Audubon Society member, will present an informational program for adults and children. She will show participants of all ages how to spot common birds in their backyards and talk about how the annual bird count helps researchers determine the status of bird populations in our area.
Please plan to participate in this important event. This is a great outdoor activity for the whole family to enjoy! For more information or to sign up for the Bird Identification program at the library, contact the Denver Public Library at 319-984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us.