Concerts In Kohlmann will come to a close this week with our last concert taking place on Thursday, July 25.
State Bank will sponsor the event, featuring performances by Crosspoint Church, followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band. Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater located in Kohlmann Park.
Representatives from State Bank will be on hand serving free popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy. Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way will also be at the event celebrating Christmas in July and collecting items for their campaign. Food from Hy-Vee Grill will be available for purchase during the event.
Concerts In Kohlmann is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to provide fun, free, family entertainment. Everyone’s invited so mark your calendars, grab your lawn chairs and join us for the last concert of the 2019 season!
In case of questionable weather, listen to Y99.3/KWAY Radio or check www.waverlychamber.com for information regarding a change of location. If moved indoors the rain site will be St. Paul’s Parish Hall. If you have any questions please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at (319) 352-4526.