The Butler County Conservation Board has approximately 75 freshly cut Christmas trees available. The trees are available for a free-will donation, and can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Those wanting a tree should come to the Heery Woods Nature Center, located in the south side of Heery Woods State Park, south of Clarksville on Iowa Highway 188. Trees will be available on a first come, first serve basis, and range in size from 5 to 8 feet tall. You should bring your own supplies for loading and hauling.
The Board would like to thank Dan and Shirley Clark for this generous donation, with proceeds to benefit Conservation Board projects. Call 319-278-1130 for information.