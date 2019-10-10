St. Mary’s hosts fall
dinner Sunday
The annual St. Mary’s Church Fall Dinner is scheduled from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2700 Horton Road in Waverly. The menu includes a full turkey dinner with all the fixings and a variety of desserts. Carry outs are available. All are welcome.
Sponsored by Waverly Knights of Columbus and St. Mary Parish.
For more information, contact the church 352-2493.
Miscarriage, infant death celebration of life held Oct. 15
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service and Guiding Star Cedar Valley are hosting a celebration of life for anyone touched by miscarriage or the death of an infant at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Octo. 15, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
The service will include the burial of infants in the care of Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup and is open to anyone who has experienced a miscarriage or loss of an infant. Information is available online at: http://bit.do/no-matter-how-small.