St. Edward Advent lesson theme
is ‘Let the Light Enter’
WAVERLY — In this season of preparation for Jesus’ coming, all are invited to enjoy Scripture and song at this year’s Advent Lessons and Carols at St. Edward Parish. The event is at 2pm Sunday, Dec. 8, in the church at 1423 Kimball Ave, Waterloo. The theme is “Rise Up to Glory.”
“The physical darkness of this time of year makes us naturally yearn for the light,” said Anastasia Nicklaus, liturgy/music coordinator at St. Edward. “Beyond that, each of us has our own personal darkness. This music and Scripture event reminds us of the hope that comes in the person of Jesus.”
“Our many musicians have been preparing for some time,” Nicklaus said. “They are so looking forward to sharing the gift of song with you. This is a wonderful way to prepare yourself for Christmas.”
A reception follows the program. For more information, check out the parish website: www.sted.org or call the parish at 319-233-8060.
Pregnancy loss service offered
at St. Andrew Episcopal Church
WAVERLY — Losing a pregnancy can be a quiet and lonely grief. It can be difficult to understand the depth or nature of one’s own pain following a lost pregnancy, let alone share that pain in an often misunderstanding world.
St. Andrew Episcopal Church in Waverly is offering a safe worship space for the healing and comfort of those who have experienced a pregnancy loss for any reason, whether personally or that of a relative or friend, whether recent or years ago. All are welcome to attend at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. St. Andrew is located at 717 W. Bremer Ave. 50677.
Childcare is provided. This is a service offered in cooperation with St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Trinity United Methodist Church, both of Waverly.