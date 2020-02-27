St. Pat’s soup supper at Fairbank UMC March 17
The Fairbank United Methodist Church is sponsoring a St. Pat’s Soup Supper from 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 in their fellowship Hall. The menu includes potato soup, Irish beef stew, Irish soda bread, delicious pies and beverages. It will be a free-will offering.
Catholic Readers meet March 2
The Catholic Readers Book Club meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, March 2 at Rosewood Estate, 1117 Maxhelen Blvd., Waterloo. The book club meets monthly to discuss books of special interest to Catholic readers and is open to all. This month’s book is “The Good Lord Bird” by James McBride. For information contact Bev Byford at 319-232-8277 (email: byfordbev93@gmail.com).
Reconciliation, confession discussed March 4
The Catholic Parishes in Waterloo host on discussion on the meaning of the Reconciliation and Confession from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at
COR, 220 E. Fourth St. Here’s an opportunity to find out more about how and why Catholics celebrate the Sacrament of Penance. This discussion will address practical questions like when and how often Catholics go to confession, what formats are available, how to prepare, and what to confess. No registration is required. Information is available at 319-234-9912 and online at waterloocatholics.org/busy-catholics-guide-to-catholic-life
Lenten spiritual opportunities offered
The Catholic Parishes in Waterloo are planning a variety of opportunities for adults and young adults who want to learn and grow spiritually during Lent. Among the opportunities is a video series on the Eucharist by Bishop Robert Barron, a guided discussion about contemplative living based on the writing of Thomas Merton, a series of discussions on spiritual direction, and an online Lenten retreat featuring Pope Francis’s reflections on the Beatitudes.
Information on Lenten opportunities in the parishes is available from the Faith Formation Center at 233-0498 and online at: https://waterloocatholics.org/lenten-opportunities