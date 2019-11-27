Rejoice Believers: A Christmas Cantata to be performed
On Sunday, Dec. 8, the choir of Trinity United Methodist Church along with voices from the Shell Rock United Methodist Church will present “Rejoice Believers” a Cantata for Advent and Christmas by John E. Coates.
Under the direction of Greg Wessel and accompanied by Terri Meier, two performances will be presented – the first at 8:30 a.m. in the Shell Rock United Methodist Church (204 S. Prairie St., Shell Rock) — the second at 11 a.m. in the Trinity United Methodist Church (1400 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly).
The public is invited to come and hear the story of the birth of Jesus and enjoy a Cantata that virtually bursts with the joy of Christmas.
St. John to hold Christmas Musicale Dec. 8
St. John Lutheran Church, Waverly will hold a Christmas Musicale at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. There will be readings of the Christmas story accompanied by music as well as selections by the hand bell and vocal choirs and the singing of many favorite Christmas hymns. Come celebrate this joyous season with an evening of music. There will be a time of fellowship and Christmas cookies following the program. The church is located at 415 Fourth Ave. SE, Waverly. All are welcome. For more information, you may contact Jean Hilbert at jhilbert93@mchsi.com.