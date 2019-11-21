St. Paul’s hosts Thanksgiving Eve service
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School invites everyone to join them for a Thanksgiving Eve service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 at St. Paul’s sanctuary, 301 First St. NW, Waverly.
This particular service will have a family feel to it. The Rev. Arthur Bergren will lead worship and his father, the Rev. Lynn Bergren will preach.
“Over the years, my father and I have enjoyed many opportunities to lead worship together,” Arthur Bergren said. “It is a joy and privilege when these times come my way. In this season of Thanksgiving, I am grateful for my parent’s faithful witness to God.”
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit stpaulswaverly.org.
Advent preschool schedule set
Advent Preschool for children 3 to 5 years old will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 9, 10, 12 and 13 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in the Center for Ministry. The theme is “God Promises a Savior.” They will learn the meaning of Advent and how God’s promises to Micah and Isaiah were fulfilled in Jesus. They will make their own flannelgraph of the Christmas story. To register, call Barbara Zemke, 352-2482, by Dec. 2.