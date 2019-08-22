God’s Work Our Hands Sunday is Sept. 8
“God’s work. Our hands.” Sunday is on Sunday, Sept. 8. This day is an opportunity to celebrate who we are as the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America – one church, freed in Christ to serve and love our neighbor. Wartburg College, Redeemer Lutheran and St. Paul’s will again team up for a day of worship and service.
Service activities offer an opportunity for us to explore one of our most basic convictions as Lutherans: that all of life in Jesus Christ – every act of service, in every daily calling, in every corner of life – flows freely from a living, daring confidence in God’s grace.
Sign up to volunteer at: http://bit.ly/WaverlyGWOH.
Interest gauged for book club
The Parish Life Board at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is gauging interest in a fall book club set to begin in late October.
Jen Wells and Cassie Hales will be leading the charge. The books up for discussion include “Girl, Wash Your Face” or “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis. Please send your interest and suggestions to Jen Wells at jen.wells07@gmail.com.
Redeemer hosts Sunday of Blessings
Mark your calendars for Sunday, Aug. 25, for a Sunday of Blessings at Redeemer Lutheran Church.
They’ll welcome its newest members to Redeemer with a brunch following the service at 10:30 a.m. The menu will include French toast bake, yogurt bar, fresh fruit and coffee or juice.
Members will also bless the Sunday School teachers for the upcoming year, including school teachers and staff, as well as celebrate its annual Backpack Blessing.
St. John holds Rally Sunday on Sept. 8
Join St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly on Sunday, Sept. 8 for Rally Day, its annual Sunday School kickoff.
The day will begin with worship at 9 a.m., followed by a shortened Sunday School opening at 10:30 a.m., where students will meet their teachers and participate in a few fun activities. Then, members will gather in the Fellowship Hall for a Potluck Picnic at 11 a.m. Ribeyes, hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks will be provided — the church asks that you please bring a side dish or dessert to share.
Trinity After School
registration open
Trinity United Methodist Church is happy to provide after school programming for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
The After School program is open to members and non-members, kindergarten through sixth grade and there is no fee.
Programming includes snack time, games and playtime, crafts and outside time, both summer and winter, when the weather is accommodating. In the winter, we often have a big snow pile.
Programming will be offered after school lets out on Wednesdays until 5 p.m. A crossing guard from Trinity helps students cross the street from West Cedar (where most busses let off).
If there is a chance you won’t be able to have your child picked up by 5 p.m., please contact us as soon as possible. We want to make sure that your child is safe. Please let us know if your child will not be able to attend on a given Wednesday. If we are expecting them to be there, and if they do not show up, we will call you to confirm they won’t be attending. Notice from you as soon as you know if they won’t be present would be appreciated.
If there is no school, if school is cancelled or let out earlier, we will not have the after school program. (Example: Snow day, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving).
If you have any questions please feel free to contact: Joyce Kurtz at jakurtz3@gmail.com (319) 240-5965, Ross Helgevold at rossattrinity@gmail.com (319) 331-7541 or Trinity UMC office triumc@gmail.com (319) 352-2590.