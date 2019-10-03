Catholic Readers meet Oct. 7
The Catholic Readers Book Club meets 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at Rosewood Estate in Waterloo. This club, sponsored by the Catholic parishes in Waterloo, meets monthly to discuss books of special interest to Catholic readers and is open to all. This month’s book is “Homecoming” by Cynthia Voight. For information contact Bev Byford at 319-529-7375 (email: byfordbev93@gmail.com). Learn more at: waterloocatholics.org/catholic-readers-book-club
Jewish migration discussed by UNI prof
Dr. Harold Wohl, emeritus professor of history at the University of Northern Iowa, will discuss efforts to prevent Jewish and Catholic immigrants from entering the United States and passage of the landmark 1924 National Origins Act at a Community Forum sponsored by the Catholic Parishes in Waterloo 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at COR, 220 E. Fourth St. The program is free and open to the public. Learn more online at: waterloocatholics.org/community-forum
Sexual abuse crisis book available for talks
The Catholic Parishes in Waterloo are offering local Catholics an opportunity to read and discuss Bishop Robert Barron’s book on the sexual abuse crisis, “Letter to a Suffering Church.” Discussion groups will be scheduled during the last week in October on a day and time requested by participants. Participants should obtain a copy of the book and read it before the discussion. The book is available for individuals or groups for $1 each from the Faith Formation Center at 319-233-0498 (email: beckymcelroyff@gmail.com). Register for a discussion group here: http://bit.do/suffering-church