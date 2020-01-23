Winter mini-retreat reviews Matthew
Dr. John Waldmeir, professor of Religious Studies at Loras College, will present an overview of the Gospel of Matthew at a Winter Mini-Retreat from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at COR, 220 E. Fourth St. in Waterloo. Matthew's Gospel is the source of the Sunday Gospel readings in the Common Lectionary used during ordinary time in Catholic and mainline Protestant churches. Waldmeir is professor of religious studies and theology at Loras College in Dubuque. The program is open to the public. Learn more at: https://waterloocatholics.org/winter-mini-retreats
LGBTQ community forum held Jan. 29
The Catholic Parishes in Waterloo will host a Community Forum from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at COR, 220 E. Fourth St. The Forum will address some of the common questions and concerns family members have when they learn that a loved one identifies as LGBTQ. The program will be presented by Jennifer Christiason, a nurse at the UnityPoint LGBTQ Clinic in Cedar Falls. Christiason and her husband, Dr. Kyle Christiason, facilitate the Grow Group, a discussion for family and friends of LGBTQ persons at Allen Hospital. The Forum is free and open to the public. Information is available at https://waterloocatholics.org/community-forum. A discussion for Catholics who have questions or concerns about gay and lesbian family members and their relationship to the Catholic Church will follow the Forum at 7 p.m.
Political polarization discussed Jan. 30
David Cochran, a professor of political science at Loras College in Dubuque will discuss the latest political science and psychology research about polarization in the American electorate from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30,at COR, 220 E. Fourth St. Research shows that political divisions among Americans are rooted social affiliations more than political issues. The program is one in a series of Winter Forum presentations hosted by the Catholic Parishes in Waterloo. The program is free and open to the public. Food provided by The Screaming Eagle is available before and during the program. Information is available online at: https://waterloocatholics.org/winter-forum.