Catholic Readers Book Club meets Monday
The Catholic Readers Book Club meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Rosewood Estate, 1117 Maxhelen Blvd., Waterloo. This month’s book is “Anatomy of a Miracle” by Johnathan Miles. For information contact Bev Byford at 319-529-7375 (email: byfordbev93@gmail.com). Learn more at: waterloocatholics.org/catholic-readers-book-club.
Critical choices workshop held Nov. 6
The Catholic Parishes in Waterloo will host a Critical Choices Workshop from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the Rectory at Sacred Heart Parish. This workshop examines some of the issues which arise at the time of a serious illness or at the end of life and helps participants consider the type of personal, spiritual and medical care they wish to receive if they are seriously ill and unable to speak for themselves. No fee. Pre-registration required. Information and registration is available at 319-233-0498 or online at waterloocatholics.org/.