Lutheran churches hold service day Sept. 8
“God’s work, Our hands” Sunday is Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. This day is an opportunity to celebrate who we are as the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America – one church, freed in Christ to serve and love our neighbor. Wartburg College, Redeemer Lutheran and St. Paul’s will again team up for a day of worship and service.
Service activities offer an opportunity for us to explore one of our most basic convictions as Lutherans: that all of life in Jesus Christ – every act of service, in every daily calling, in every corner of life – flows freely from a living, daring confidence in God’s grace.
The day opens at 9 a.m. with worship in the Wartburg Chapel followed by coffee, treats and fellowship at 10 a.m. and work beginning throughout the community at 10:30 a.m.
St. Mary hosts grandparenting
conference Aug. 24
St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly will host a grandparenting conference held by the Archdiocese of Dubuque on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Grandparenting: Leaving a Legacy of Faith, 2019: Telling our Stories” will celebrate the important role of grandparenting in family life. Attendees are invited to connect with other grandparents and hear from dynamic speakers on how to leave a legacy of faith for their children and grandchildren.
The session includes a keynote speech from Mary Pedersen, director of adult faith formation with the archdiocese, breakout sessions, a Mass with Archbishop Michael Jackels, a lunch and more.
For more information, contact Matt Selby, director of marriage and family life with the archdiocese, at 800-876-3546 ext. 233 or m.selby@dbqarch.org. To register online with a credit card, go to www.dbqarch.org/events.