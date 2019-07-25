Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Lutheran churches hold service day Sept. 8

“God’s work, Our hands” Sunday is Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. This day is an opportunity to celebrate who we are as the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America – one church, freed in Christ to serve and love our neighbor. Wartburg College, Redeemer Lutheran and St. Paul’s will again team up for a day of worship and service.

Service activities offer an opportunity for us to explore one of our most basic convictions as Lutherans: that all of life in Jesus Christ – every act of service, in every daily calling, in every corner of life – flows freely from a living, daring confidence in God’s grace.

The day opens at 9 a.m. with worship in the Wartburg Chapel followed by coffee, treats and fellowship at 10 a.m. and work beginning throughout the community at 10:30 a.m.

St. Mary hosts grandparenting

conference Aug. 24

St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly will host a grandparenting conference held by the Archdiocese of Dubuque on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Grandparenting: Leaving a Legacy of Faith, 2019: Telling our Stories” will celebrate the important role of grandparenting in family life. Attendees are invited to connect with other grandparents and hear from dynamic speakers on how to leave a legacy of faith for their children and grandchildren.

The session includes a keynote speech from Mary Pedersen, director of adult faith formation with the archdiocese, breakout sessions, a Mass with Archbishop Michael Jackels, a lunch and more.

For more information, contact Matt Selby, director of marriage and family life with the archdiocese, at 800-876-3546 ext. 233 or m.selby@dbqarch.org. To register online with a credit card, go to www.dbqarch.org/events.

Tags