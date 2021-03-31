When Easter was celebrated a year ago on April 12, much of the world was in lockdown mode as the COVID-19 pandemic was in its early stages.
Area churches canceled most of their traditional activities, including breakfasts and egg hunts, and resorted to broadcasting their worship services online or on the radio. There was a bright spot the day prior, as the Easter Bunny held a parade around Waverly.
This year, though, houses of worship are starting to have some sense of normality as Christians gather to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus on Sunday. Many churches will hold in-person services to limited attendance, estimated at about a quarter of the sanctuaries’ capacities.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School plans to have two services, a traditional one at 9 a.m. and a modern version at 11 a.m. Ron Zelle, director of administration with St. Paul’s, said admittance is by registration on the church’s website, stpaulswaverly.org.
For those who are unable to get a spot, both services will be streamed on the church’s YouTube channel.
“We are starting to fill up this week, so if they want to get in, they’re going to have to get there pretty quick,” Zelle said. “We will have a wait list that we will notify people if we are able to move people around and get them in later in the week.
“We are assigning the seats this week, so that we can better put people into the facility and keep our performers distanced from the actual audience members, because the pastor (the Rev. Arthur Bergren) and our singers will be unmasked up front.”
The Rev. Tom Barnard, pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, said about 75-100 parishioners will be able to celebrate Easter on site at 9:30 a.m. He said the actual numbers depends on how many groups come.
“If families sit together, we can fit more in,” Barnard said.
In Tripoli, Faith United Church of Christ has been holding in-person services for the last two months, the Rev. Marilyn Sargent said. The congregation has been using masks and being socially distant since Feb. 8.
That will continue for Easter, with a service at 10 a.m. It also will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.
“We’ve been doing both (methods) simultaneously,” Sargent said. “Folks have been … cautious to come back. A lot of our folks are well seasoned … they’ve been getting their vaccines, so the numbers have been going up in the last week or so.
“I anticipate that Easter will hopefully bring a few more folks out.”
However, Faith UCC won’t have any sort of fellowship activity.
“There’s still a lot that we will still not be doing,” Sargent said. “No Easter breakfast this year. We’re just not feeling comfortable with that just yet.
“We’re optimistically excited, at the same time, we’re watching very carefully. I’m on a meeting every week with other faith leaders … and the health department and emergency management people, just keeping tabs on the numbers and the vaccine and how we’re all doing. It’s been a slow process.”
However, officials with other churches Waverly Newspapers spoke with do have other activities planned, though some may be scaled back. Zelle, at St. Paul’s, said it will have a to-go continental breakfast served to both the members who attend in person and those who order ahead for pick-up.
“The youth are putting it on,” Zelle said. “That registration is also open on our website right now. It’s just muffins and things that they can package. It won’t be any hot food. We’re keeping that kind of simple this year.”
Meanwhile, Trinity UMC will hold a community Easter egg hunt after its service at 10:45 a.m. The annual search usually is held on Saturday, but it was moved to Sunday because the church only has a single service this year.
For more information on what other area churches have scheduled for Easter weekend, please see the listings on pages A15 and A16.
Barnard said having community events and in-person services are critical for spiritual development of his congregation and others.
“Our souls are dry,” he said. “They can watch a telecast or podcast just so often. You need to be in-person.
“The church is built – as most organizations are built – on community. If you disrupt that community, it disrupts the people within that community, and that, of course, for all churches, all across the globe, that has been interrupted. The excitement is at least getting the community back together and see them interact with each other, even though at a distance.”