Fall hours set for yard waste site
As Daylight Savings Time ended on Sunday, Nov. 3, the City of Waverly’s Yard Waste Site will close one hour earlier as of Monday, Nov. 4. The City of Waverly’s Yard Waste Site (2800 5th Avenue NW) will be open the following hours:
Nov. 4-23: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
The Yard Waste Site will close for the season on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Golf course closing
The last day for golf at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course was Monday, Nov. 4. The Pro Shop was to open at 10 a.m. weather permitting. Please note that starting Tuesday, Nov. 5, the Pro Shop will begin our off-season hours. Visit us in the pro shop Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-noon. Thanks for another great season.